There's a considerable argument for switching from a car to a motorcycle, such as fuel efficiency advantages, when doing so suits your needs. New bikers should be careful not to immediately opt for a larger and more difficult-to-handle machine than they're ready for, though.

By the same token, some new riders might not relish the idea of picking a beginner model. They might have a smaller-capacity engine than they were hoping for. The good news is that, while engine size compromises must typically be made, it's still very possible to find a newcomer-friendly motorcycle that has considerable power behind it and is comfortably able to maintain interstate speeds, even for longer drives.

They don't have the specs of some of the highest-grade cruisers around, but there are a lot of easy-to-ride beginner models that bikers might recommend to newcomers to the fold, and choosing one of the more manageable models doesn't mean you'll get left in the dust during interstate cruises. In fact, some of them might prove to be so capable and comfortable to ride that they'll serve you well for years to come.