4 Of The Best Beginner Motorcycles For Cruising At Interstate Speeds
There's a considerable argument for switching from a car to a motorcycle, such as fuel efficiency advantages, when doing so suits your needs. New bikers should be careful not to immediately opt for a larger and more difficult-to-handle machine than they're ready for, though.
By the same token, some new riders might not relish the idea of picking a beginner model. They might have a smaller-capacity engine than they were hoping for. The good news is that, while engine size compromises must typically be made, it's still very possible to find a newcomer-friendly motorcycle that has considerable power behind it and is comfortably able to maintain interstate speeds, even for longer drives.
They don't have the specs of some of the highest-grade cruisers around, but there are a lot of easy-to-ride beginner models that bikers might recommend to newcomers to the fold, and choosing one of the more manageable models doesn't mean you'll get left in the dust during interstate cruises. In fact, some of them might prove to be so capable and comfortable to ride that they'll serve you well for years to come.
1. Honda Rebel 500
For a first model that boasts an interstate-cruising pace without being imposingly powerful, Honda's Rebel 500 fits the bill nicely. It has solid character and power in a more manageable package.
The base '26 Rebel 500 weighs in at 414 pounds curb weight, equipment, fluids, and a full tank accounted for. Though relatively light, the model still packs its own punch. With a 471 cc parallel-twin engine and six-speed slipper-clutch transmission, it can hit top speeds of 90 mph or above, and it also boasts dual ABS disc brakes for safer and more precise control. It can also maintain its high pace and smooth riding experience (dual shock rear suspension lends to this too) for considerable time.
A 3-gallon fuel capacity is sizeable if not spectacular, and price-wise, the model is well-placed in the segment among competitors. A new '26 Honda Rebel 500 stands at an MSRP of $7,399, which includes $600 destination. Needless to say, Honda also offers a wide range of accessories potential customers can add to their purchase, ranging from synthetic leather saddlebags at $209.95 to a solo rear carrier ($149.95) and a headlight cowl at $100.25. Through these additional purchases, users can customize their vehicles to suit their comfort and that of potential passengers, further enhancing the long-distance riding experience for owners.
2. Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki's cruiser range includes powerhouse models like the Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS, which boasts a 1,700 cc V-twin, as well as some bikes that are a little easier to tame. A great example is the popular Kawasaki Vulcan S. As a middleweight cruiser, it has significant power to maintain interstate speeds, while balancing that with handling that makes it an easier ride.
To that end, it was equipped with a liquid-cooled 649 cc parallel twin, combined with 18- and 17- inch radial tires and a suspension designed to promote a more comfortable ride. This is especially important with cruisers, because they're not designed as the speediest race machines, but instead as efficient, smoother rides. Its top speed is approximately 115 mph, depending on trim.
The bike features such additions as handlebars and levers that can be adjusted to better suit the rider's preferences, as well as a seat that's designed to sit lower on the model. These factors are helpful for the model's balance, for one thing, but also support a more natural, comfortable stance. In terms of pricing, the Kawasaki Vulcan S sits in a very similar spot to its counterparts on this list. The MSRP depends on whether the model is equipped with ABS: $7,649 without it and $8,149 when equipped with it. Overall, it's a potent package that might offer everything you need for its price point and purpose in the segment. All told, the Kawasaki Vulcan S can be a solid choice for beginners.
3. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
For those considering a Royal Enfield model, the Super Meteor 650 is a cruiser capable of the sort of maneuvering and maintenance at higher speeds that's essential for safely negotiating the interstate.
This model boasts a wide and low seat that aims to give the rider room to maneuver, paired with a low stance aimed at promoting a comfortable long-distance ride. This is complemented by a large fuel tank offering approximately a 4.1-gallon capacity. The model also features a 648 cc engine, a parallel twin, which is well equipped to provide a blend of weight and power without the extremes of a larger cruiser, though still with a top speed of around 113 mph.
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 begins at $6,999, but customers can, as usual, add a range of new tools to this total. They begin with new color schemes in the Celestial and Interstellar style in a number of different hues, with the former costing an additional $500 and the latter an additional $300. Other extras available include Black Style 1 Alloy Wheels by Royal Enfield, at a $599.99 premium, black or silver LED indicators ($148.99), a $179.99 touring screen, and $149.99 Black Airfly Evo Engine Guards.
4. Honda CBR500R
Honda's CBR500R is a bit of an anomaly on this list, selected not as a cruiser but as a sport bike. The reason for this is twofold: Cruising, of course, is not the exclusive domain of cruisers, and a cruiser isn't an appropriate choice for every biker. This Honda pick is for those who want to be able to tackle interstate speeds comfortably in more of a maneuverable machine, truly one of the best sport bikes for beginners.
The CBR500R isn't that dramatic a departure, sharing its 471 cc engine with other models including the Rebel 500, but it does have some sporty additions including Nissin brake calipers, Michelin Road 6 tires, and Showa suspension. Sports-inclined bikes can be intimidating for less experienced riders, but this Honda is a more accessible ride than many. It's not necessarily for every beginner, though, as its 421-pound curb weight (fully loaded) means that it's still a weighty ride.
With a top speed of approximately 109 mph, the model is well equipped to tackle the speed needs of the interstate and can make for a great introduction to sport bikes at a lower price range than many. The MSRP of the CBR500R is $6,999, with a destination charge of $600 included. It can serve as a transitional model to more powerful rides, but will also be a potent ride in its own right.
How we selected these motorcycles
Maintaining confident control is one of the most vital things that new bikers can learn, and the heft of a more powerful model can make this more difficult, even if heavier models can be assets in terms of strength. These motorcycles were chosen with this balance in mind.
For cruising, there are lighter, more beginner-friendly models than those selected, but they would struggle to maintain the speeds necessary to comfortably keep up on the interstate. These bikes are more in the middleweight category, then, offering a little more power and speed without an intimidating jump.
Then, for a broader perspective, we also took care to select from a broad range of manufacturers to provide a more varied picture (as well as including a model that isn't a cruiser). At the same time, the motorcycles considered are in a similar range in terms of specs, price points, and engine sizes.