Ryobi Just Dropped A New Limited Edition Version Of Its Multi-Tool – Here's What It Costs

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Several companies are already starting to announce their Black Friday offerings for 2026, including early tech deals at Costco and discounts on power tools from the major manufactures. Ryobi just dropped a new limited-edition multi-tool for a different occasion: the ONE+ 30th Anniversary HP 18V Brushless Cordless Multi-Tool Kit.

As the name implies, the anniversary model celebrates the 30th birthday of the ONE+ system and uses its 18V ONE+ HP technology, which promises to work up to 80% faster and provide 2.5 times as many cuts. This particular model comes in a black finish that distinguishes it from the traditional green/yellow color that comes stock on so many Ryobi tools. Available at Home Depot for $89, the kit comes with a 2.0 Ah lithium battery, an 18V charger, plunge cut blades, a sanding pad, and sandpaper.

Interestingly, there's a separate listing on Home Depot with a very slight discount and an additional item. Costing $86.97, it's the exact same Ryobi 18V ONE+ limited edition cordless multi-tool kit, but with a three-piece 1-⅛ inches wood plunge cut blade set thrown in the mix. Arguably, this is a better deal out of the two if you're in the market for a power tool.