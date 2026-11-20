Sometimes, yard maintenance can be a game of timing, especially if the weather can't make up its mind. Thus, you may end up having to take care of your routine yard work while the grass is still damp from rainfall. Of the many mistakes folks commonly make with their lawn mower, mowing wet grass is one of the biggest. As far as using a weed eater on wet grass, there's a bit more nuance to the conversation. If you specifically have an electric weed eater on hand, you should understand whether it's safe to use such a tool on wet grass.

While a modern cordless electric weed eater does have a few disadvantages, using one on wet grass is pretty safe with little risk of physical danger to the user — so long as it's not actively raining. Prominent brands like Ryobi suggest their cordless trimmers as a lawn mower alternative for occasions when grass is too damp for a mower to effectively move and cut through. Meanwhile, corded models are where things get a bit risky. If you're running an extension cord that's torn open somewhere, or the grass is particularly wet, you run the risk of electric shock.

With all of that said, just because you can trim wet grass with an electric weed eater doesn't mean you should. There's more to the story than potential shock risks.