Can You Use An Electric Weed Eater On Wet Grass?
Sometimes, yard maintenance can be a game of timing, especially if the weather can't make up its mind. Thus, you may end up having to take care of your routine yard work while the grass is still damp from rainfall. Of the many mistakes folks commonly make with their lawn mower, mowing wet grass is one of the biggest. As far as using a weed eater on wet grass, there's a bit more nuance to the conversation. If you specifically have an electric weed eater on hand, you should understand whether it's safe to use such a tool on wet grass.
While a modern cordless electric weed eater does have a few disadvantages, using one on wet grass is pretty safe with little risk of physical danger to the user — so long as it's not actively raining. Prominent brands like Ryobi suggest their cordless trimmers as a lawn mower alternative for occasions when grass is too damp for a mower to effectively move and cut through. Meanwhile, corded models are where things get a bit risky. If you're running an extension cord that's torn open somewhere, or the grass is particularly wet, you run the risk of electric shock.
With all of that said, just because you can trim wet grass with an electric weed eater doesn't mean you should. There's more to the story than potential shock risks.
Running a weed eater on wet grass isn't a great idea
Even if your cordless weed eater is largely safe from shock risks on damp grass, trimming a wet yard remains a bad idea, regardless of your model's power source. For one, there's the risk of slipping and falling if you're not careful, since wet grass provides less traction while walking. This becomes especially hazardous in sloped areas of your yard. Though a benign drawback, it's still worth highlighting that wet grass is more prone to sticking to and staining clothes. If you're not wearing an outfit you don't mind covering in grass stains, prepare to add some vinegar to your next load of laundry after you're done trimming.
Worse yet, wet grass can negatively impact your weed eater in many ways. The easiest to remedy is the matter of cleanliness, with wet grass likely to stick to and stain your trimmer to a more extreme degree. Cleaning after trimming should be routine anyway, but wet grass reinforces that need to clean. Performance-wise, the stickiness and accumulation of wet grass can cause a cascade of problems. It can cake itself around the weed eater head and inhibit movement, so cutting may take longer. This also forces the electric motor or gas-powered engine to overwork and potentially damage itself. On top of this, wet grass is heavy and does not often stand up completely straight, meaning an uneven, unsightly cut is your most likely result.
While not impossible to do, electric weed eaters and wet grass don't mix in multiple ways. If you can, it's in your best interest to give your yard ample time to dry out, for your sake and the sake of your trimmer and lawn alike.