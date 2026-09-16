3 Of The Biggest Drawbacks Of Using An Electric Weed Eater

You need to account for various factors when deciding between an electric or gas weed eater. The size of your lawn is one such factor. Naturally, the bigger your lawn is, the more time you'll have to spend mowing it and trimming the weeds.

Consider this when researching weed eater options. With a battery-powered electric weed trimmer, you can expect to get between 15 and 45 minutes of usage from the tool when the battery is fully charged. This significantly limits your ability to trim all your lawn's weeds in a single trimming and mowing session.

That's not something you need to worry about when you invest in a gas weed eater. As long as you have a supply of fuel on hand, you can simply add more should the fuel run dry.

Technically, you have a similar option with an electric weed eater. You can buy a spare battery to keep charged, so you have a replacement ready when the primary battery runs out of juice. However, you might ultimately decide this is less convenient than simply using a weed eater that runs on gas.

It's true that some electric string trimmers are corded. On the one hand, they don't rely on a charged battery to do their jobs. On the other hand, they can only reach as far as their cords will allow, making them a poor choice for anything other than very small yards.