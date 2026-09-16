3 Of The Biggest Drawbacks Of Using An Electric Weed Eater
A weed eater (or string trimmer) is probably a piece of equipment you'll use fairly regularly. Thus, it's important to research your options before making a purchase. That can involve familiarizing yourself with the highest-rated weed eaters from reputable brands like Harbor Freight. It may also involve learning about the differences between gas weed eaters and electric weed eaters. Although neither type is universally ideal for everyone, there are some potential drawbacks to using an electric weed eater that you should at least be aware of before deciding to buy one.
Just remember that both types offer their pros and cons. For instance, electric weed eaters tend to be quieter and more eco-friendly when compared to gas weed eaters. It's best to learn about the advantages and disadvantages each type offers before deciding on one or the other. While it's helpful to learn about the cons of electric weed eaters, you should also look into reasons why some might feel they're ultimately superior to gas-powered models.
An electric weed trimmer can run out of battery
You need to account for various factors when deciding between an electric or gas weed eater. The size of your lawn is one such factor. Naturally, the bigger your lawn is, the more time you'll have to spend mowing it and trimming the weeds.
Consider this when researching weed eater options. With a battery-powered electric weed trimmer, you can expect to get between 15 and 45 minutes of usage from the tool when the battery is fully charged. This significantly limits your ability to trim all your lawn's weeds in a single trimming and mowing session.
That's not something you need to worry about when you invest in a gas weed eater. As long as you have a supply of fuel on hand, you can simply add more should the fuel run dry.
Technically, you have a similar option with an electric weed eater. You can buy a spare battery to keep charged, so you have a replacement ready when the primary battery runs out of juice. However, you might ultimately decide this is less convenient than simply using a weed eater that runs on gas.
It's true that some electric string trimmers are corded. On the one hand, they don't rely on a charged battery to do their jobs. On the other hand, they can only reach as far as their cords will allow, making them a poor choice for anything other than very small yards.
An electric weed eater might not deliver the power you need
Another factor you need to account for when evaluating different types of weed eaters is the types of weeds you'll be trimming. If you're only trimming grass, both a gas and electric weed eater will typically deliver the power output you need to get the job done. However, while specifics can vary from one model to another, electric weed eaters generally produce less power than their gas counterparts. As such, they're less effective at efficiently cutting through tough weeds.
You already know that an electric weed eater won't last as long as a gas one before it needs a new battery (or before you have to wait for the battery to recharge, if you only have one). If an electric weed eater also takes a considerable amount of time to trim your lawn's weeds, this can substantially influence your efficiency over time. Perhaps you'll conclude it's best to get a gas-powered weed eater that you can trust to get the job done reasonably quickly and thoroughly.
Once again, it's simply important to do your research. While some comparisons suggest that electric weed eaters generate less power output than gas weed eaters, other reports indicate top-of-the-line electric weed eaters can be as powerful as gas trimmers.
An electric weed eater requires proper battery storage
Optimizing battery life is critical if you buy an electric weed eater. This requires making sure you store the battery properly throughout the year. For example, maybe you live in a place that's prone to somewhat extreme temperatures. If so, proper battery storage is essential, as long-term exposure to hot or cold temperatures can kill an electric weed eater's battery. Yes, you always have the option of buying a replacement, but this will add to the cost of ownership.
That said, it's generally agreed-upon that gas weed eaters require more maintenance than electric string trimmers. Once more, this overview isn't meant as an argument that an electric weed eater is always a poor choice. It's simply beneficial to be an informed consumer when purchasing lawn care equipment you plan to own for several years. To that end, you may also want to research similar topics, such as how long a weed eater's engine lasts on average, and whether a weed eater is a suitable replacement for a lawn mower if you have a small yard. The more you learn, the more confident you'll feel in your purchase.