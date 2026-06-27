These Are The Highest-Rated Weed Eaters You Can Buy At Harbor Freight

Harbor Freight's selection of home landscaping tools covers a lot more than just the basics. Its current lineup houses not only a lot of different tools, but also different versions of the same tool from various brands. Each brand is targeted at a slightly different audience and price point, so no matter your needs, the retailer probably has an option that ticks all the right boxes. If that wasn't enough, Harbor Freight regularly adds to its lineup with new lawn and garden products, so it's well worth keeping an eye on the latest releases.

Among its sprawling range are four different weed eaters, which Harbor Freight refers to as string trimmers. Some have better ratings than others, and at the time of writing, the best rated of all is the Atlas 80V 16-inch cordless string trimmer. It's available for $79.99 as a standalone tool, and has racked up more than 1,400 reviews at an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars.

Atlas is Harbor Freight's professional-grade outdoor power tool brand, and its 80V string trimmer is claimed to be powerful enough to match a 23cc gas trimmer. It features an adjustable cutting swath that can operate between 14 and 16 inches. The larger swath gives you more coverage when you're cutting, while the smaller swath should boost runtime.