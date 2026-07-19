Can A Weed Eater Replace A Lawn Mower For A Small Yard?

Keeping your yard in top condition requires the right tools, but many of those tools don't come cheap. Even many cheaper top-rated lawn mowers can cost hundreds of dollars, and if you're not going to use them all that often, it might seem like they're not worth the investment. After all, a weed eater is far cheaper, and it can also be used to cut grass, so why not skip a mower altogether and rely on a weed eater instead?

Although it might seem like a financially shrewd decision at first glance, replacing a mower with a weed eater probably isn't a great idea. Keeping a lawn in good condition using only a weed eater is going to be significantly harder, and it'll likely take longer too. Primarily, this is because a weed eater is a lot less precise than a good mower, and that significantly increases the chance that you'll damage your lawn while you're trimming it.

If you're looking to keep grass as healthy as possible, it's a good idea to follow the ⅓ rule. That rule dictates that you should never remove more than ⅓ of the height of the grass per mow. Less drastic, more frequent cuts can help grass develop deeper roots and can prevent it being damaged if there's a period of higher heat after you mow.