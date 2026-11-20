Conventional generators like ones from Generac are a pretty simple concept: Convert fuel to mechanical power, then convert that into electrical power you can use. The vast majority of generators use an internal combustion engine fueled with gasoline or diesel to do the job, becoming incredibly convenient tools that have been around for several decades. However, solely internal combustion-powered generators can be noisy and produce a number of different nasty fumes.

Enter hybrid generators. Like hybrid cars, hybrid generators utilize batteries in conjunction with an internal combustion engine for power delivery that is often more efficient and cleaner than conventional generators.

As for how it works, Italian generator company Pramac, for example, makes hybrid generators that run on diesel engines and a lithium battery. Its generators have a number of different operation modes, too. It can use the engine to charge the battery, only kicking on when needed; the diesel can run full-time in conjunction with the battery for high power load operations, or it can run just the battery after it's been charged by main power lines. The flexibility is one of its top selling points.