What Is A Hybrid Generator And How Does It Work?
Conventional generators like ones from Generac are a pretty simple concept: Convert fuel to mechanical power, then convert that into electrical power you can use. The vast majority of generators use an internal combustion engine fueled with gasoline or diesel to do the job, becoming incredibly convenient tools that have been around for several decades. However, solely internal combustion-powered generators can be noisy and produce a number of different nasty fumes.
Enter hybrid generators. Like hybrid cars, hybrid generators utilize batteries in conjunction with an internal combustion engine for power delivery that is often more efficient and cleaner than conventional generators.
As for how it works, Italian generator company Pramac, for example, makes hybrid generators that run on diesel engines and a lithium battery. Its generators have a number of different operation modes, too. It can use the engine to charge the battery, only kicking on when needed; the diesel can run full-time in conjunction with the battery for high power load operations, or it can run just the battery after it's been charged by main power lines. The flexibility is one of its top selling points.
Hybrid generators for the military
The defense industry has also taken notice of hybrid generators. GM Defense, the military-focused part of General Motors, developed what it calls "Epiq." It uses batteries originally developed for Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac electric cars like the Equinox EV or the Vistiq for storing power.
It's just in the prototype stage, according to GM Defense, but it says it's "a customer-inspired 60-kilowatt/100-kilowatt-hour expeditionary energy storage system paired with an onboard generator to lower thermal and noise signatures in austere environments." That means it can generate roughly the same amount of power as a consumer-level EV battery at a noise or heat level that is less likely to attract enemy eyes, ears, or sensors.
For now, gas or diesel-powered are by far the most common type of generators in operation, but hybrid technology, as it is with cars and trucks, is progressing very quickly. Noisy and thirsty generators might not be around much longer.