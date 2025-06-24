Cummins Vs Generac Portable Generators: How Their Prices & Specs Compare
If there's one thing you can no longer live without, it's electricity. You have to charge your laptop to finish that work report, run the fridge to prevent food spoilage, and maybe even power on the electric grill in the garden to get your BBQ party started. But if that electricity were to go out, that's when you need to have a portable generator ready.
Unlike standby generators that permanently live in your home, portable generators are more mobile. This makes them the ideal option for your on-the-go needs, whether that's camping, tailgating, road tripping, or just the usual emergency power outage in your neighborhood.
If you're on the lookout for a new portable generator, two highly recommended manufacturers you'll often come across are Cummins and Generac. Both are popular among homeowners, but they don't have the exact same offerings. Let's see how these two major portable generator brands compare when it comes to specs and price.
What to expect from Cummins portable generators
Although Cummins is primarily known for its engines, the owner feedback on the Cummins Onan generators is pretty much positive too. Users mention how dependable the units are and love that they come with convenient extra features like push button and remote start, parallel running support, carbon monoxide detector, and even high-altitude operation.
Cummins currently offers six portable generator models. Two of these — the P9500DF and P9500DF EFI — are conventional and dual-fuel capable, allowing you to use either unleaded gas or propane. The other four models are all inverter types, so they're generally quieter at a noise level as low as 52dBA. When it comes to available connections, all Cummins portable generators have the standard 120V 20A duplex AC outlet and 5V USB port. Some also feature other connections, such as a 12V 8A DC outlet, 120V 30A AC receptacle, and 120/240V 30A AC socket.
For the other key specs, here's a quick rundown across the full Cummins portable generator lineup:
- Starting watts – 2,500 to 9,500W
- Running watts – 2,500 to 7,500W
- Engine – 98 to 420cc OHV
- Fuel tank capacity – 1 to 6.6 gal
- Runtime – 8 to 15 hours at 50% load (on gas); 8 to 20 hours at 25% load (on propane for dual-fuel models)
Price-wise, the Cummins conventional portable generators will set you back from $2,228 to a little under $3,000. Meanwhile, you can get the inverter portable generators for $1,373 to $3,371.
What to expect from Generac portable generators
Unlike Cummins, Generac's selection of portable generators is much more extensive, with 28 models in total: two battery-powered, nine inverters, and seventeen conventional. The battery-powered variants — which Cummins doesn't supply — don't rely on fuel, but instead, are conveniently rechargeable via a wall outlet, solar, and a 12V car plug.
For the connections, the Generac portable generators generally have similar standard ports as the Cummins. The only difference is that Generac includes a 120/240V 50A outlet on some conventional units and a 15W wireless charging pad and USB-C ports on the battery-powered models. If you're into bonus features, Generac offers PowerRush technology that provides up to 50% more starting watts, handy for your demanding motor appliances. There's also the user-friendly three-setting PowerDial, status lights on the generator, and an Hour Meter for maintenance interval tracking.
With the wider product catalog, Generac's portable generators are more varied compared to Cummins's. Here's a high-level overview of the key specs for the entire range:
- Starting watts – 2,500 to 22,500W
- Running watts – 1,600 to 18,000W
- Engine – 98 to 816cc OHV
- Fuel tank capacity – 1.06 to 14.2 gal
- Battery capacity – 1,086 and 2,106Wh
- Battery recharge time – 0 to 80% in 2.1 to 3.3 hours
- Runtime – 4.5 to 32.4 hours at 50% load (on gas); 4.5 to 16 hours at 50% load (on propane for dual-fuel models); 7.5 to 15 hours when connected to a fridge (for battery-powered)
In terms of value for money, Generac produces one of the best portable generators on the market. The conventional models are priced from $500 to $4,400, while its inverter types cost roughly $680 to $1,400. The two battery-powered units, on the other hand, are $900 and $1,500.