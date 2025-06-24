Cummins Vs Generac Portable Generators: How Their Prices & Specs Compare

If there's one thing you can no longer live without, it's electricity. You have to charge your laptop to finish that work report, run the fridge to prevent food spoilage, and maybe even power on the electric grill in the garden to get your BBQ party started. But if that electricity were to go out, that's when you need to have a portable generator ready.

Unlike standby generators that permanently live in your home, portable generators are more mobile. This makes them the ideal option for your on-the-go needs, whether that's camping, tailgating, road tripping, or just the usual emergency power outage in your neighborhood.

If you're on the lookout for a new portable generator, two highly recommended manufacturers you'll often come across are Cummins and Generac. Both are popular among homeowners, but they don't have the exact same offerings. Let's see how these two major portable generator brands compare when it comes to specs and price.