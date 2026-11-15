Not Samsung Or LG: This Is JD Power's Most Reliable Refrigerator Brand In 2026
For the second consecutive year in a row, J.D. Power has ranked given the title of most reliable refrigerator brand to those manufactured and sold by GE Appliances. This power ranking doesn't simply apply to standard GE refrigerators, it also applies to the company's side-by-side refrigerator reliability, their French door refrigerator reliability, and even their top-mounted freezer refrigerator reliability.
That's pretty impressive, and reassuring for those who purchased a GE branded refrigerator in the past few years, but it shouldn't be surprising, as GE has been around for a long time. It's really no surprise that the same company that also makes engines for fighter jets can handle producing some pretty decent and very durable refrigerators.
With refrigerators generally being the centerpiece of any kitchen and one of the most important appliances inside a home, purchasing a reliable one may be one of the most important investments you can make. While GE will happily sell you a really expensive refrigerator, they also offer some of the best and most affordable refrigerators for under $1,500.
When keeping it cool counts
As appliances get smarter, the technology inside them gets more complex. While this can be beneficial, it also opens up a world of reliability issues that didn't exist 20 years ago. At one point in the past, the fanciest upgrade refrigerators ever got was an ice dispenser on the door. Ironically, those models generally suffered from reliability issues, a problem that persists to this day.
While GE Appliances took the number one spot in terms of refrigerator reliability, J.D. Power noted something that might be a little concerning as manufacturers continue to cram new and needless features into appliances. Their study noted that overall consumer satisfaction with appliances as a whole actually dropped by 13 points from the year prior.
J.D. Power noted that the the decrease in overall reliability can most likely be linked to appliances including more electronics, features, and components. All of these things together can lead to higher failure rates among appliances. So, while a GE refrigerator may be the best you can buy today, and it can certainly be incredibly expensive, it might actually be less reliable than that old big white box you had growing up as a kid.