Not Samsung Or LG: This Is JD Power's Most Reliable Refrigerator Brand In 2026

For the second consecutive year in a row, J.D. Power has ranked given the title of most reliable refrigerator brand to those manufactured and sold by GE Appliances. This power ranking doesn't simply apply to standard GE refrigerators, it also applies to the company's side-by-side refrigerator reliability, their French door refrigerator reliability, and even their top-mounted freezer refrigerator reliability.

That's pretty impressive, and reassuring for those who purchased a GE branded refrigerator in the past few years, but it shouldn't be surprising, as GE has been around for a long time. It's really no surprise that the same company that also makes engines for fighter jets can handle producing some pretty decent and very durable refrigerators.

With refrigerators generally being the centerpiece of any kitchen and one of the most important appliances inside a home, purchasing a reliable one may be one of the most important investments you can make. While GE will happily sell you a really expensive refrigerator, they also offer some of the best and most affordable refrigerators for under $1,500.