Not LG Or Whirlpool: This Is JD Power's Most Reliable French Door Refrigerator Brand

Appliances might be smarter than ever, but 2025 study data from J.D. Power suggests that they aren't as reliable as they used to be. Senior managing director of retail practice at J.D. Power, Michael Taylor, explained that although "modern appliances are far more sophisticated and packed with more technologies than ever before," the increased complexity of today's appliances means that there are more systems to potentially go wrong. As a result, he said that reliability was now a "critical factor" in picking a new appliance.

According to the study, buyers looking for the most reliable French door refrigerator from a major refrigerator brand should look toward GE's current lineup. The brand saw the lowest number of problems per 100 appliances (PP100), with owners reporting 65 PP100. GE's score was slightly ahead of Whirlpool's rival refrigerators, which saw 68 PP100 reported. The third most reliable brand in the segment was LG, with owners reporting 74 PP100.

French door refrigerators suffered from more problems on average than most other types of appliances. Across the category, owners reported 76 PP100 on average, while side-by-side refrigerators were subject to 68 PP100 on average. Two appliance categories shared top honors for being the most reliable on average: cooking appliances and clothes dryers. Both saw an average of 56 PP100 reported.