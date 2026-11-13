How To Tell If You Have All-Season Or Winter Tires

Owning a car means keeping a mental checklist of various tasks and checks to ensure that your vehicle is operating as best as it possibly can. Sometimes, one or two of these little tasks can get lost in the churn of daily life, and you end up losing track of something potentially important. For example, do you know what kind of tires your car currently has mounted?

The first thing you should do when identifying tire types is check the tire's sidewall. Across most major tire brands, tires made for a particular season will usually have some manner of mark denoting them as such. For example, the highest-rated winter tires will often have either the word "winter" printed on their sidewall, or a small snowflake symbol. If you see either of those, you've got winter tires equipped, and if it's not winter, you know it's time to swap them out.

If you can't find any of these identifying markers, the next thing to check are the tire's treads. Because different seasonal tire types are designed to drive in different conditions, their tread patterns are slightly different to provide varying levels of grip and traction. Winter tires will have noticeably deep grooves and fine cuts along the tread, which is what gives them their extra slush-fighting grip. Comparatively, all-season tires have shallower grooves. They may have similar fine cuts for some basic winter protection, but those will be accompanied by channels for funneling water away during the stormy seasons.