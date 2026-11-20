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Among the multitools that Leatherman has produced, the Blast offered users something fairly unique. In fact, many are still holding on to their Blast after the model was retired in 2012. That puts it among the discontinued Leatherman tools that really deserve to make a comeback. But why?

Because in addition to a hearty offering of 16 tools, the Leatherman Blast includes ergonomic Zytel inserts built into the handle for enhanced comfort. Zytel, a trademarked composite material, forms rounded grooves for the fingers on the Blast. This makes the tools, such as the wire cutters and pliers, much easier on the user's hands. According to Leatherman, this multitool enables a squeeze force greater than twice that of the PST, the first tool from the company.

Owners of the Blast are still talking about its handles more than a decade after Leatherman stopped making the tool. One poster on Reddit commented, "Those [Zytel] grips are so comfy," while another explained on BladeForums that the Zytel inserts mean, "No more hurting your hand because you squeezed it too much and cut yourself on the corners." With such high praise, you may be considering a used Blast, which can be found on eBay and Leatherman Exchange, the company's own secondhand store.