This Discontinued Leatherman Multitool Had A Feature Fans Still Miss
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Among the multitools that Leatherman has produced, the Blast offered users something fairly unique. In fact, many are still holding on to their Blast after the model was retired in 2012. That puts it among the discontinued Leatherman tools that really deserve to make a comeback. But why?
Because in addition to a hearty offering of 16 tools, the Leatherman Blast includes ergonomic Zytel inserts built into the handle for enhanced comfort. Zytel, a trademarked composite material, forms rounded grooves for the fingers on the Blast. This makes the tools, such as the wire cutters and pliers, much easier on the user's hands. According to Leatherman, this multitool enables a squeeze force greater than twice that of the PST, the first tool from the company.
Owners of the Blast are still talking about its handles more than a decade after Leatherman stopped making the tool. One poster on Reddit commented, "Those [Zytel] grips are so comfy," while another explained on BladeForums that the Zytel inserts mean, "No more hurting your hand because you squeezed it too much and cut yourself on the corners." With such high praise, you may be considering a used Blast, which can be found on eBay and Leatherman Exchange, the company's own secondhand store.
How much is a used Blast and what's a good alternative?
The Blast with a leather sheath can be found used for as low as $45 and as high as $160 on eBay, with various stages of wear. There are also a few available on the Leatherman Exchange for under $60. Even if you can't find a used Blast, there are other options available, especially if you're after those Zytel handles. The Blast wasn't the only multitool that featured Zytel inserts. The Kick and Fuse models, which were retired in 2012, did as well. Unlike the Blast, there are Leatherman Kick models still in their packages available on eBay for around $100 or more. You can also find some listings for used Fuse multitools for around $50.
While the market for discontinued Leatherman multitools can be hit-or-miss, there are current alternatives. You might be surprised just how many different multitools and knives Leatherman makes. While much praise has been heaped on the Blast's ergonomic grips, some users prefer an all-steel build and actually favor a handle without composite inserts. One poster on BladeForums explained that, unlike the Blast, "The rolled steel on my Wave, like the Rebar is more comfortable for me."
The Leatherman Rebar, which is listed for $79.95 on Amazon, offers users 17 tools, including wire cutters, a crimper, and pliers, among many others. When it's closed, the Rebar is the same size as the Blast at 4 inches, and weighs just slightly less at 6.65 ounces, versus 6.9 ounces. If you're looking for a knife for everyday use, or a more rugged multitool for outdoors activities, you're sure to find something among the Leatherman lineup.