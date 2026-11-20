If you've ever been in a modern car, you likely know the dashboard has a lot going on. It's important to know the meaning behind common dashboard warning lights and more brand-specific symbols. One such brand is Toyota, which got some good news about RAV4 sales in 2026. So what makes newer Toyotas worthy of special mention? They have a symbol you may not be familiar with, particularly if you haven't had a chance to check out the owner's manual (who does, right?). This is the "Hold" symbol, which is part of Toyota's brake hold system. If you see it on the dashboard, it means the feature is currently turned on.

But what does it do? As the name implies, the symbol's function is tied to braking. More precisely, this is a system that automatically keeps the brakes engaged when the car comes to a complete stop without the driver needing to hold their foot on the brake pedal. To turn on the brake hold system, first shift the car into drive and engage the brakes. Then press the "Hold" button located near the gearshift or electronic parking brake on the center console. When enabled, the car won't move after coming to a complete stop until the gas pedal is used again, even if a foot is not on the brake.