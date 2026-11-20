We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Choosing a new television today is somewhat difficult, with several competing brands investing in the latest TV tech. Sony is renowned for its catalog of cinematic displays, and it remains one of the top smart TV brands for picture quality. However, the company isn't the only competitor in the market. Several brands offer a range of displays that rival Sony's, both in cost and performance.

Sony may bring a lot to the table for smart TV shoppers looking for the newest trends. For instance, its most recent flagship model, the Bravia 9 II, features the industry's latest RGB mini-LED technology. However, there are areas where the smart TV brand falls back on, whether that be its entry price point, customer satisfaction ratings, or ease of use.

In this list, we'll be covering which smart TV brands outperform Sony, based on hands-on testing from critics and large-scale customer surveys. (A detailed explanation of our research methodology can be found at the end of this article.) Here are four TV brands with better ratings than Sony.