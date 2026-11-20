4 TV Brands With Better Ratings Than Sony
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Choosing a new television today is somewhat difficult, with several competing brands investing in the latest TV tech. Sony is renowned for its catalog of cinematic displays, and it remains one of the top smart TV brands for picture quality. However, the company isn't the only competitor in the market. Several brands offer a range of displays that rival Sony's, both in cost and performance.
Sony may bring a lot to the table for smart TV shoppers looking for the newest trends. For instance, its most recent flagship model, the Bravia 9 II, features the industry's latest RGB mini-LED technology. However, there are areas where the smart TV brand falls back on, whether that be its entry price point, customer satisfaction ratings, or ease of use.
In this list, we'll be covering which smart TV brands outperform Sony, based on hands-on testing from critics and large-scale customer surveys. (A detailed explanation of our research methodology can be found at the end of this article.) Here are four TV brands with better ratings than Sony.
Samsung
Samsung is the go-to option for many shoppers, with a stellar reputation for premium designs and cutting-edge display technologies. As of 2026, the Korean manufacturer has taken the top spot in the industry in terms of market share by revenue for 20 consecutive years, and it's easy to see why. Samsung offers a strong set of mid-range and high-end smart TVs, with displays integrating QLED, OLED, and mini-LED technology. The brand has a long history of innovation, pioneering cadmium-free quantum dots and introducing models like The Frame, a lifestyle art TV released in 2017.
Based on multiple lab tests and surveys of 12 television manufacturers, Samsung gained the No. 1 spot on Consumer Reports' best TV brands of 2026 list. The brand is also highly praised among consumers, claiming the highest combined 2025 and 2026 score by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) among individually listed brands.
Among its highest-rated displays are OLED models such as 2026's S95H and S90H. Critics praise them for vibrant colors, excellent dark-room contrast, and effective anti-glare screens, but their premium price tag may not suit everyone. However, the company does offer occasional sales for those searching for a bargain.
LG
LG is another leading player in the smart TV industry, owning an impressive range of displays that rival its competitors. The brand is committed to driving the latest technologies — it occupied nearly half of the global OLED TV market in 2025 alone. LG's top-rated models are credited with having superb color volume and detail. The displays' exceptional performance is one of the reasons LG was positioned No. 1 in CNET's People's Picks survey on smart TV brands.
Besides its industry-leading hardware, LG's webOS platform is among the most intuitive and feature-rich, making it in the top three of our best smart TV operating systems ranking. As a company, LG came in second place in Consumer Reports' 2026 smart TV list. Besides specializing in OLED technology, the company also offers several extra-large displays for cinema-like viewing. Plus, not all models carry the super-high price tag that supersized screens are known for. LG offers a large selection of more affordable TVs alongside its premium options.
Roku
For those who don't want to spend big on one of Samsung's or LG's flagship displays, Roku is a standout budget option, offering a range of capable televisions that are great value for money. The company took the top spot by a strong margin in CNET's People's Picks for best budget TV brands; 72% of surveyed owners reported being satisfied with their Roku TVs purchased under $500.
The Roku Plus Series, claimed as TechRadar's "best TV under $500," offers plenty for buyers on a budget. With a QLED 4K display backed with Dolby Vision support, Roku delivers more-than-sufficient picture quality, which critics have preferred over competing brands. The lineup packs in four HDMI ports in all its three sizes, but lacks some of the gaming and anti-glare features that premium models offer. Those seeking extra capabilities such as 120-hertz refresh rates and OLED technology can opt for Roku's Pro Series mini-LED models or its newer Pro OLED Series, which offers premium picture quality.
Largely thanks to its accessible price point, among other selling points, Roku outperformed Sony in Consumer Reports' best TV brands of 2026 rankings, based on numerous lab-based tests. Another reason Roku wins customers over is its user-friendly operating system, which critics have rated above Sony's Google TV OS. Roku TV allows hassle-free viewing thanks to its simple interface and easy navigation, preferable for those who don't want to be overwhelmed by features.
Hisense
Hisense is another entry in the TV industry that has grown in recent years, targeting a budget-friendly audience. The company was second in the number of TVs shipped globally from 2022 to 2024, while dominating the market for large-screen displays. Hisense offers a varied product range, with models such as its lifestyle-focused Hisense Canvas TV — a cheaper alternative to Samsung's The Frame.
According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Hisense scored higher than Sony in both 2025 and 2026 for overall customer approval. The survey combines factors covering several categories, including picture quality, exterior design, connectivity, and ease of use. Hisense has also caught the eye of numerous critics. Its U7SG and U6SF Pro models claimed the best mid-range and best budget TV, respectively, from RTINGS' 2026 TV rankings.
Despite being listed as a budget option, the mini-LED U6SF Pro TV is credited among critics for its notable brightness and color range. It also has a strong selection of gaming features for its price, including AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro plus a 144-hertz display. Hisense has quickly become a consumer favorite both in the U.S. and globally. The company was ranked as the No. 1 TV brand by Expert Reviews in 2026, based on a large U.K. survey.
Methodology
In our research on TV brands, we focused on views from both consumer satisfaction ratings and critics to give a well-rounded judgment. Specifically, we gathered the latest data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index to rank user opinions, as well as the most recent findings from Consumer Reports. We also assessed critics' best TV evaluations from this year, which rely on hands-on testing, to pick out TV brands outperforming Sony.