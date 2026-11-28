Unlike the PC market, the console market is limited to Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PlayStation. These are good systems, but the lack of competition has allowed companies to engage in practices such as charging a subscription to play multiplayer games or preventing users from buying games through other marketplaces. Valve's Steam Machine is the latest entrant in the console market. It lets you download games from different storefronts and even install another operating system, including full-blown Windows 11.

Given what the Steam Machine promises, choosing between it and the Xbox Series X isn't easy. You have to consider what matters most to you. As for specifications, the Steam Machine is powered by a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 processor (up to 4.8 GHz, 30-watt TDP) and an RDNA 3 GPU featuring 28 compute units (110-watt TDP). This is paired with 16 GB of DDR5 and 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The Xbox Series X, meanwhile, features an older AMD Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU with 52 compute units. Yes, the Steam Machine has the advantage with newer features like AMD FSR, but the Series X still has slightly more raw GPU power.

While both are pretty evenly matched on power, pricing is a different story. Thanks to the RAM and storage price surge, the Steam Machine starts at $1,049, considerably more than the $800 you'd pay for the Series X. Also, the Series X will get "Grand Theft Auto VI" at launch, while the Steam Machine won't. Here's how the rest stacks up.