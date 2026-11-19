If your lawn doesn't have that much space, you may need a lawn mower model that's best for small yards. Of course, if you have a lot of ground to cover, then you may need to go bigger. But when it comes to a mower with all-wheel drive (AWD), don't assume that just because your yard isn't big that you don't need one. There's actually a lot more to the decision-making process than you might realize.

It begins with the condition of your lawn. How steep is it? Is it flat all the way across? A combination of uneven or rough terrain can make for a challenging day, especially if you're using a walk-behind mower. The same is true if you're unable to maintain consistent traction as you're working. In fact, an AWD lawn mower's biggest advantage is its ability to prevent slipping across different types of terrain.

AWD can be the difference in both damp and dry ground situations, making the feature useful when mowing in conditions that could otherwise cause a lawn mower to lose its grip. This added traction can help you keep control when mowing slopes and other difficult areas. So if you're dealing with any or all of these conditions, it might make sense to choose a lawn mower with AWD over other drive systems.