Not Every Yard Needs An AWD Lawn Mower – Here's When It's Worth It
If your lawn doesn't have that much space, you may need a lawn mower model that's best for small yards. Of course, if you have a lot of ground to cover, then you may need to go bigger. But when it comes to a mower with all-wheel drive (AWD), don't assume that just because your yard isn't big that you don't need one. There's actually a lot more to the decision-making process than you might realize.
It begins with the condition of your lawn. How steep is it? Is it flat all the way across? A combination of uneven or rough terrain can make for a challenging day, especially if you're using a walk-behind mower. The same is true if you're unable to maintain consistent traction as you're working. In fact, an AWD lawn mower's biggest advantage is its ability to prevent slipping across different types of terrain.
AWD can be the difference in both damp and dry ground situations, making the feature useful when mowing in conditions that could otherwise cause a lawn mower to lose its grip. This added traction can help you keep control when mowing slopes and other difficult areas. So if you're dealing with any or all of these conditions, it might make sense to choose a lawn mower with AWD over other drive systems.
Choosing the right drive system for your yard
While AWD does give you additional traction, it can come with drawbacks, especially on some battery-powered models. For example, Ryobi's 40-volt self-propelled mower, a model with AWD, actually defaults to rear-wheel drive (RWD) to save battery power. Users can then activate AWD if they need it. Though this may not be a dealbreaker for some homeowners, it could become more of a concern on bigger properties where AWD may be consistently needed for much of the mowing.
But AWD may not be necessary for every lawn all the time. In fact, a RWD mower could be the solution for properties with steep hills because it provides better traction when mowing on inclines and gives the operator better steering control. In contrast, a front-wheel drive (FWD) mower is ideal for smaller yards, especially when trees and other obstacles are present. That's because FWD makes the mower easier to move.
However, depending on the lawn mower you buy, you may not have to make a decision about what drive to choose beforehand. For example, the Troy-Bilt TB490 XP lets you select either AWD, RWD, or FWD while mowing. This allows you to make the call based on the conditions of the yard you're working on. So if your space has certain areas that need AWD and others that do not, you have your choice of which drive to use.