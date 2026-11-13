WD-40 Just Dropped A Bunch Of Limited Edition Gear – Here's Where To Buy It
While some might call it shilling, collecting limited edition gear is a great way to show your love and support for various properties, whether it's a game, book, movie universe, or a brand. You can chalk this next bit of news up to the same idea, but the brand it espouses may be a little out of the ordinary. Duluth Trading Company and WD-40 have teamed up to launch a 10-piece memorabilia collection that's "built to last" and is outfitted in the brilliant blue and yellow colors the lubricant brand is known for. Yes, that WD-40 that you spray on creaky hinges and rusted bits — every DIYer out there likely knows how handy it is.
What's in the collaboration and what can you buy? A variety of clothing items and accessories, starting with a cozy hoodie and a fleece robe, and ending with a custom tool bag and a can holder, among other things. Altogether, it's about as random and wild as you can get for something like this, but it's not without its charm. The prices really aren't too bad either, all things considered; the men's souped-up fleece robe is $95, and it's the most expensive of the bunch. Some of the items are already on clearance, though there's no telling how long that will last.
As for where you can get your hands on the gear, that would be at Deluth Trading Company. It's all available online and looks like you can have it shipped right to your doorstep. What a world we live in!
What's in the full collection?
The announcement from Duluth and WD-40 mentions a 10-piece collection, but as of now there are only eight pieces total available to buy. That includes a WD-40 themed hoodie, fleece robe for lounging, holiday pom beanie, a graphic tee, boxer briefs, the Fire Hose tool bag, a Fire Gear Hose baseball cap, and the Can Commander — the last item being a lanyard-style beverage holder that will surely spruce up any backyard barbecue or social get together.
The official announcement also mentions the WD-40 Precision Pen, a compact and portable pen version of the titular WD-40 spray. With it, you can stop squeaks on sticky locks, loosen tight hinges and parts, and get rid of moisture wherever applicable. Basically, it's a WD-40 pen you can toss in your pocket or day bag to use absolutely anywhere. Bear in mind, WD-40's reputation for being a catch-all tinkering hack doesn't work for everything. You definitely want to refrain from using the pen on things like a dirty device touchscreen or creaky keyboard.
If you want the pen, you'll have to visit a Duluth Trading retail store in person to get it. It's also just one of many products WD-40 offers that you may not have even heard of before; in fact, the pen has been around since before this collection. That being said, most of the obscure products are sprays or helpful garage and tool solutions, not a pair of boxer briefs or a pom-laden beanie.
As for Duluth Trading Co., it's no stranger to collabs like this. In the past it has released collections with Hasbro, Leinenkugel, Mossy Oak, and more. The WD-40 partnership and collection may be the most bonkers one to date, though.