WD-40 Just Dropped A Bunch Of Limited Edition Gear – Here's Where To Buy It

While some might call it shilling, collecting limited edition gear is a great way to show your love and support for various properties, whether it's a game, book, movie universe, or a brand. You can chalk this next bit of news up to the same idea, but the brand it espouses may be a little out of the ordinary. Duluth Trading Company and WD-40 have teamed up to launch a 10-piece memorabilia collection that's "built to last" and is outfitted in the brilliant blue and yellow colors the lubricant brand is known for. Yes, that WD-40 that you spray on creaky hinges and rusted bits — every DIYer out there likely knows how handy it is.

What's in the collaboration and what can you buy? A variety of clothing items and accessories, starting with a cozy hoodie and a fleece robe, and ending with a custom tool bag and a can holder, among other things. Altogether, it's about as random and wild as you can get for something like this, but it's not without its charm. The prices really aren't too bad either, all things considered; the men's souped-up fleece robe is $95, and it's the most expensive of the bunch. Some of the items are already on clearance, though there's no telling how long that will last.

As for where you can get your hands on the gear, that would be at Deluth Trading Company. It's all available online and looks like you can have it shipped right to your doorstep. What a world we live in!