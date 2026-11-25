Not only was Husqvarna among the first companies to build motorcycles, but its commitment to racing and eventual focus on off-road competition was pivotal to modern motocross. It was the 1950's which saw Husqvarna launch the exceptionally lightweight Silver Arrow. The bike tipped the scales at less than 166 pounds, which meant riders as young as 16 could operate them. The Silver Arrow featured a 175cc 2-stroke motor that along with its lightweight design, became a popular option for off-road use and the burgeoning sport of motocross, following some customer modifications.

Husqvarna began testing the waters with off-road models that came equipped with a more powerful 250cc engine, and enhanced suspension system. Although, these weren't officially sanctioned by upper management and were built in a somewhat secret fashion by the factory. Swedish born, Rolf Tibblin rose to fame in the late 1950's, competing in the European Motocross Championship on a Husqvarna dirt bike. It was in the 1960's, that Husqvarna officially recognized motocross motorcycles as part of its lineup, offering competitive options to riders.

However, it was a determined American salesman, Edison Dye who would help popularize motocross in the states via Husqvarna. Lobbying to represent the Swedish manufacturer through his company, MED International, Dye eventually got Husqvarna to agree to sell its motocross bikes in the U.S. in 1966. A desert race in California effectively contrasted the difference between modified street bikes (classic scramblers) and the more all-terrain capable Husqvarna motocross 2-stroke bikes and Swedish professional racer Torsten Hallman arrived on American shores wowing U.S. audiences on Husqvarna machines. Since then, the two-stroke engine disappeared from motocross, but Husqvarna had already cemented itself in the states.