In combustion engines, the cylinders are where that combustion takes place to move the vehicle. Inside are components like an inlet valve, spark plug, and piston, and they all work together, alongside fuel, to keep the engine running optimally. Like anything mechanical, those cylinders can sometimes malfunction or fail — this is referred to as either a dead cylinder or misfiring cylinder. If and when that happens, the vehicle may experience several changes, some dangerous, which ultimately makes it a bad idea to continue driving. But what happens if you do keep driving with it? Can a four-cylinder car run on only three cylinders?

It can run, sure, but it's not safe to do so. The only reason to continue driving with a dead cylinder is to get a vehicle to a local mechanic or repair shop, but even then it's best to have it towed instead. It will move, but with less power and control, and every minute you keep the engine running you increase the risk of damaging it more.

In a four-cylinder vehicle, losing a single cylinder will immediately reduce the engine's power and capabilities by 25%. On slow roads or back roads, performance loss might not be as much of an issue, but on the highway it could be extremely dangerous. The engine might also exhibit behaviors like strong vibrations, loud noises or constant shaking, a sudden loss of power, and stalls or shutdowns, and much, much more. It's bad news all around, so if you absolutely have to drive, it should be for very short distances only.