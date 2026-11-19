The thing about manual motorcycles is that they keep all four of your limbs busy at once. The legs play just as important a role as the hands, with the right foot controlling the rear brakes and the left the gears. But a motorcycle cannot balance itself, which is why when you stop moving, you're forced to give up one control for a moment. That choice can be confusing.

To clear things up, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has standards in place that ensure specific functions for each foot. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No.123 requires the right foot to operate the rear brake, while the left foot gets the gears. This also means that the answer to which foot comes off first is the same on nearly every manual motorcycle in the U.S. Even that rule has a nuance, as there's a right time to use the rear brake on motorcycles.

A rider once asked the question in the Ask The MSF column of American Motorcyclist magazine in 2018. The Motorcycle Safety Association (MSF) responded that for brief stops, riders should usually stay in the first gear, and lower just the left foot to the ground. The right stays on the footrest. However, this isn't necessarily a strict rule. The foundation added that you still have a choice, and it comes down to the situation and your experience — the MSF says it isn't aware of any law on the subject.