It's no secret the U.S. military is spending a huge amount of money, but did you know it can't find millions and millions of dollars' worth of misplaced fighter jet parts? That's exactly what happened, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). The independent agency reported in 2023 that $85 million worth of F-35 spare parts (over 1 million parts) went missing in the span of five years. As of today, they still haven't been found. All of it sounds pretty bad (and it is), and the U.S. military seems to be on a roll lately. Last month, sensitive F-35 parts mistakenly went to China, but at least the U.S. Army recently acquired its first high-energy laser system, so it's not all bad news.

The GAO also stated the Pentagon doesn't properly keep track of its global supply of F-35 parts. According to the agency, records are often out of date or just plain wrong, which is rather troubling since it's estimated the military has approximately 26 million spare F-35 parts that are worth around $31 billion. But that's not all, as the problems keep piling on. Apparently, the F-35 Joint Program Office doesn't have a reliable process for tracking reports of lost equipment, nor does the staff have adequate enough training to do their jobs.