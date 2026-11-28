The US Military Can't Find $85M Worth Of Misplaced Fighter Jet Parts
It's no secret the U.S. military is spending a huge amount of money, but did you know it can't find millions and millions of dollars' worth of misplaced fighter jet parts? That's exactly what happened, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). The independent agency reported in 2023 that $85 million worth of F-35 spare parts (over 1 million parts) went missing in the span of five years. As of today, they still haven't been found. All of it sounds pretty bad (and it is), and the U.S. military seems to be on a roll lately. Last month, sensitive F-35 parts mistakenly went to China, but at least the U.S. Army recently acquired its first high-energy laser system, so it's not all bad news.
The GAO also stated the Pentagon doesn't properly keep track of its global supply of F-35 parts. According to the agency, records are often out of date or just plain wrong, which is rather troubling since it's estimated the military has approximately 26 million spare F-35 parts that are worth around $31 billion. But that's not all, as the problems keep piling on. Apparently, the F-35 Joint Program Office doesn't have a reliable process for tracking reports of lost equipment, nor does the staff have adequate enough training to do their jobs.
The GAO's recommendations
Being among the strongest and largest militaries in the world, the U.S. military has several branches, but these findings don't put it in the best light. This is why the GAO recently made several recommendations, all affecting the Department of Defense (DoD). Above all, GAO is instructing the DoD to create and follow clear procedures for tracking lost F-35 parts. Then, proper training and guidelines should be provided for the staff responsible for inventory. One can wonder why this hasn't been done already. In any case, the DoD agreed with all the recommendations, as it's supposedly already addressing them.
Meanwhile, the production of F-35s seems to be on track. One of Lockheed Martin's representatives (the F-35s are primarily made by this company) said that the company's main priority is still making the fighter jets more reliable and affordable. It was also mentioned that Lockheed Martin put up over $2 billion in advance to buy extra spare parts and keep more F-35s ready to fly. Let's just hope these parts don't get lost, too.