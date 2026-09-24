The U.S. Army Just Acquired Its First High-Energy Laser System

If there's one thing that the world has learned from the Russo-Ukrainian War, it's that drone warfare is the way of the future. While drones have been around for decades, low-cost, one-way attack drones have proven vital to Ukraine's defense. They've been used to destroy countless tanks and other equipment, and with drone swarms becoming more common across the world's battlespaces, defending against them is of paramount concern to the United States Army.

To that end, the Army has been looking to acquire a high-energy laser air defense system that can track and engage drones before they pose a threat. Part of the motivation is cost: firing a laser is much cheaper than, say, firing Patriot or THAAD missiles, which cost $3.7 million and $15.5 million, respectively. That's a huge investment to take down a drone that cost just $1,000 or so, which is why laser defense systems are ideal for defending against drones.

While the Army has spent some time working with defense contractors to find an ideal laser system, it only awarded its first contract for such a weapon in September 2026. The $468.8 million contract went to AeroVironment, Inc., to bring its Locust X3 system into production. The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a high-energy military laser for drone defense, but the Army's system is more mobile, cheaper, and is entering production. And, unlike some new contracts that keep the details under wraps, AeroVironment has released plenty of specs for the Locust X3.