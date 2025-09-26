US Military Branches Ranked From Easiest To Hardest To Get Into

If you want to serve your country, the military is a solid path. But which branch of the military is easiest? Well, we hate to break it to you, but the answer is none of them. There's no simple way to become a decorated military veteran. The truth is, not everyone can join the military, whether you have medical disqualifications or can't pass the necessary tests. Even if you don't plan on joining Delta Force or the Navy SEALs, boot camp or basic training followed by specialized training aren't exactly a walk in the park. Beyond that, it takes more than brawn to make it in the military, since applicants are required to take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB, test, which results in an Armed Forces Qualification Test score.

The ASVAB has different completion requirements for each branch of the military, but that's just part of what it takes to become one of "America's Best," since each branch of the military has its own specific training programs. Let's go over those requirements and rank every branch of the U.S. military based on how hard they are to join. Remember, none of these are easy, but some tests are more difficult than others.