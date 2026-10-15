Sensitive US F-35 Parts Just Went To China Thanks To One Simple (But Massive) Mistake

The United States spent a lot of time and money developing the F-35 Lightning II, which is the nation's premier 5th-generation fighter. It's flown by the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps; each branch utilizes a different variant. The F-35 is also flown by numerous allied nations, so there are many operating around the world at any given time.

The F-35 is an important aircraft, so its full specs and capabilities aren't entirely known to the public. It includes sensitive parts and sensors the U.S. doesn't want to fall into the wrong hands. That's why it's so concerning to those in the West that China managed to get its hands on several sensitive F-35 parts, and it was due to a simple, understandable, and massive mistake. The U.S. manages the export of the F-35 and its parts to ensure they don't wind up in non-approved countries, but an employee of UPS didn't read the email covering this. As a result, a shipment destined for the U.S. from Australia was routed through Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has been part of China since its reacquisition in 1997, so the parts shouldn't have gone through there. The parts were shipped to the U.S. for repair or disposal, if warranted, and they included a weapons-bay door and a cockpit canopy. The shipment first arrived in South Korea as planned, but when it found its way to Hong Kong, the Chinese government took possession and hasn't returned them to the U.S. as of this writing.