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Take a close peek at a Ford F-150 truck and you'll spot a bunch of vents. What are they for? Going from the front to the back, the first set of vents on some F-150s are the small air curtains on the front bumper below the headlights, which shoot air across the tires to reduce air resistance. Then, there are the vents at the base of the windshield, which draw air into the HVAC system. While most regular cars have vents on the back of the rear bumper, openings with a similar function are located on the back of the F-150's cabin.

Consisting of simple plastic grilles with a few rubber flaps, these one-way vents are generally referred to as air exhausters. As the name implies, air exhausters allow air to escape from the F-150's cab. Any time you close the truck's door or turn on the air conditioner, the interior's air pressure goes up, and the excess air is then pushed out through these back vents. Once the pressure equalizes, the vents snap tight, stopping air and water from entering the cabin.

Believe it or not, these vents are more important than they seem. Modern cars are airtight partly because customers associate excess outside noise with low quality. As such, one study from the Industrial Engineering and Operations Management Society states that any extra air entering the vehicle (like when closing doors or when the HVAC fan ramps up) would lead to a noticeable rise in cabin pressure and may reduce how occupants view the truck's quality. Going by that logic, you'll probably notice when these vents kick the bucket.