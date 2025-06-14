Why Do Some Cars Have Small Vents On The Sides Of The Front Bumper?

Cars like the Chrysler Airflow and Tatra 77 really pioneered the use of aerodynamics in the automotive world way back in the 1930s. Since then, the technology has really exploded, with developments such as active aerodynamics appearing on the latest 911 Turbo S, and other swanky supercars, allowing them to hit immense speeds on the straights, without compromising cornering agility. However, the mass majority of us don't drive supercars, or 1930s Chryslers for that matter — but that doesn't mean more typical cars don't also benefit from impressive aero-based tech.

You may have noticed small vents, or cutouts, on the front bumper of cars like the Ford Mustang – which we reviewed and loved – or even some EVs, like the electrified Porsche Macan. These vents are more than just stylistic features, and they aren't for cooling either. Rather, these cutouts are what's known as air curtains. Air curtains allow air to be channeled through the bumper and into the front wheel wells, thus reducing the air resistance on the vehicle.