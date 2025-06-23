Why Do Some Cars Have Vents Behind The Rear Bumper?

Almost every car has a feature that you may not even know is there. Called air extractors — or cabin exhausters, pressure relief valves, or cabin pressure relief vents — these flaps are usually located under your car's bumper cover, under the trunk, or behind a rear panel, which is not the most visible placement. Despite being so elusive, these air extractors are actually a very important component of your car.

Air extractors are elastomer flaps inside a plastic frame that open when the pressure inside your cabin is higher than that outside the vehicle. This pressure often happens when a door is closed or when the heater or air conditioning is in use. By providing more air circulation through and out the rear of the car, drivers and their passengers can feel comfortable inside, even with the windows up (which is among the tips recommended for fuel efficiency). The release of air pressure can also protect your car's windows, which can sometimes feel strain at the top edges and start to push outward if there's too much pressure.