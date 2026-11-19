Even The Priciest Ford Fathom Package Still Sounds Like A Bargain
Ford isn't done just yet with electric pickup trucks and may have a banger on its hands with the new Fathom. The company's previous bet, the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, launched to much fanfare back in 2022. However, less than four years later, the company ceased production after the F-150 Lightning failed to sell well, even if demand is on the rise today. Part of the problem was that Ford strayed from its initial promise of a starting MSRP of $39,974. It wasn't long before it announced a series of price hikes.
Now, Ford is trying to right this wrong with a do-over — the Fathom, a new midsize electric truck. Built for budget buyers, this one starts at just $28,350, or $29,945 once the $1,595 destination fee is added. It's a significantly lower base price, meaning even pricier variants would likely be notably lower than the Lightning.
In fact, Ford Blue and Model e president Andrew Frick said on the company's Q3 earnings call that the Fathom's lineup would go up to "the high $30,000 range." In other words, the priciest model could cost no more than $11,650 more than the base variant. According to Frick, a major factor for both buyers and company is that nearly 50% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. go for under $40,000. The Fathom would sit comfortably within the average buyer's favorite price point.
How the Fathom stacks up to the F-150 Lightning
For EV fans, the Fathom offers an affordable entry. As of September 2026, the average new EV in the U.S. costs $55,879. Assuming the Fathom's top model costs $39,999, it sits a full $15,900 below the typical new EV. Even compared to the average small and midsize pickup, which costs $43,790 in the same month, the Fathom is still significantly cheaper.
One leading tech feature on the Fathom is the BlueCruise hands-free driving capability, allowing the truck to drive hands-off on pre-mapped highways. In fact, every Fathom is capable of running the feature. Additionally, a large touchscreen with Apple Maps navigation and a digital key is standard. In other words, buyers can simply go for the base variant and get all of this.
As if the lower pricing isn't enough, the Fathom EV could also potentially save you some money while it's parked. Thanks to its available bidirectional power capability, owners can run their homes off the truck's battery when electricity rates are higher. As such, Ford expects the Fathom's home charger to cost about half as much as the Lightning's.
There are a couple of caveats, though. InsideEVs has pointed out it's unclear whether said "high $30,000 range" is specifically for the top model. Frick was a little vague here, meaning that price could mark where upper trims actually start. In addition to common issues with the F-150 Lightning, Ford has a bit of a sketchy record with preserving launch prices. Whatever happens, budget EV truck buyers will be playing close attention.