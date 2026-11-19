Ford isn't done just yet with electric pickup trucks and may have a banger on its hands with the new Fathom. The company's previous bet, the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, launched to much fanfare back in 2022. However, less than four years later, the company ceased production after the F-150 Lightning failed to sell well, even if demand is on the rise today. Part of the problem was that Ford strayed from its initial promise of a starting MSRP of $39,974. It wasn't long before it announced a series of price hikes.

Now, Ford is trying to right this wrong with a do-over — the Fathom, a new midsize electric truck. Built for budget buyers, this one starts at just $28,350, or $29,945 once the $1,595 destination fee is added. It's a significantly lower base price, meaning even pricier variants would likely be notably lower than the Lightning.

In fact, Ford Blue and Model e president Andrew Frick said on the company's Q3 earnings call that the Fathom's lineup would go up to "the high $30,000 range." In other words, the priciest model could cost no more than $11,650 more than the base variant. According to Frick, a major factor for both buyers and company is that nearly 50% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. go for under $40,000. The Fathom would sit comfortably within the average buyer's favorite price point.