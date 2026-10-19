Ford Scrapped Its Electric F-150, But Now The Truck's Selling Like Hot Cakes

The thing is, that affordable entry price didn't even stay for long: Ford increased the F-150 Lightning's price three times by December 2022, up to nearly $60,000. And the pricier trims cost even more: By October 2022, the Lariat started at $74,474 while the range-topping Platinum went for $96,874, according to Kelley Blue Book.

On the used market, though, Lightnings now cost far less. For instance, 2023 models, the most common model year on Autotrader, average $46,621 on CarGurus – roughly half the original sticker price of the Platinum model. That said, they still cost about $5,500 more than a used 2023 gas F-150, which averages $41,169. That gap has also been widening, since pricing for used Lightning has climbed about 6% over the past year. At the same time, pricing for the gas F-150 has fallen about 5%.

It's also a case of supply and demand. Since Ford never sold more than 33,510 Lightnings in a single year – barely a fraction of the 765,649 F-Series trucks Ford sold that same year – these vehicles are in short supply. And in the used market, the differences are even greater, with Autotrader listing 568 used Lightnings against 54,621 used F-150s.

Another big reason for the F-150 Lightning's popularity is rising gas prices, which have also led to a surge in demand for hybrids. In mid-October, AAA put the national average at $4.33 a gallon. As a result, large pickups have not only seen lower demand but also lower resale values.