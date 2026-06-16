Your EV Could Make You Money While It's Parked, But Might Cost You In The Long Run

Many electric vehicles (EVs) only take electricity from the grid, but an increasingly growing technology is slowly becoming more prevalent on EVs: bidirectional charging. As opposed to unidirectional (one-way) charging, bidirectional charging allows for electricity to flow in two directions –- in the case of EVs, between the EV and a power source or load. Bidirectional charging effectively turns certain EVs into mobile power banks, allowing owners to use them as a backup generator or even sell excess energy back to the grid with EV power export (EVPE) applications like V2G (Vehicle-To-Grid).

There's a two-pronged problem (pun intended) with bidirectional charging, though. First, bidirectional charging and EVPE applications, despite growing interest, are still catching on. Automakers like Tesla, Nissan, Volkswagen, and GM all offer a mix of EVPE applications through bidirectional charging, while other EV makers are coming around. Other manufacturers are expected to ramp up production of models with bidirectional charging tech, and General Motors is working towards making it standard across all of its EV models by model year 2026.

Then there's the issue of battery life, and how bidirectional charging may adversely affect the long-term health of the electric car's expensive battery. Assessing battery degradation is nuanced, but the consensus is that the extra charge/discharge cycles does slightly increase wear on the battery, according to a study conducted by RWTH Aachen University. But, the overall impact on the battery depends on several factors.