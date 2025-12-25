Vehicle-To-Home Charging Shown To Save EV Owners Up To 90%

The perks to owning an electric vehicle are numerous and go beyond the obvious reduced fuel expenses and zero emissions. They are quiet and fast, with almost instant acceleration due to instant torque. They often require less maintenance because electric motors have fewer moving parts than the motors in internal combustion engine vehicles, and of course, you have the knowledge that you're helping to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and combating climate change. But did you know that you can also use some electric vehicles to power your home?

It's called vehicle-to-home (V2H) charging, and not every EV offers this feature. It sounds a bit like something out of "The Jetsons" or a Pixar movie, but it's technology that we're already living with! EVs have massive batteries that could provide backup power to your home during a storm or simply as less expensive energy during those peak hours when your electric company is charging top dollar. Only electric vehicles with something called bi-directional charging, with both the appropriate hardware and software, are capable of performing this feat, and it's often an optional add-on. Bi-directional charging is available on Ford's F-150 Lightning, Kia's EV9, the Hyundai IONIQ 9, Acura's 2026 RSX, the 2026 Chevy Bolt, and a handful of others.

Vehicle-to-home charging is exactly what it sounds like: you essentially tap into the energy from your EV's batteries just like you would a home generator, but without burning any gasoline. A new study by the University of Michigan and Ford Motor Co. found that the process has the potential to save owners thousands of dollars.