Your Leatherman's Warranty Has Some Unique Features You Should Know About

When was the last time you tried to file a warranty claim on an item over 20 years after you purchased it? While you would be lucky to get that sort of warranty on everyday items, this is part of what makes Leatherman's 25-year limited warranty so unique. However, there's actually more to the warranty than how many years it covers, and it begins with the company's "Sentimental" feature.

If your Leatherman tool needs to be repaired and you want to be sure you get your exact item back, you can mark it as Sentimental. If you don't and the company can't repair it, you will instead receive another model that's similar to yours. So by checking that special box, you're notifying Leatherman that your item has sentimental value and you don't want a replacement. This also means that the company will make an effort to preserve special markings that you want protected. If Leatherman can't keep those markings or replace the tool, they will reach out to you before moving forward.

Another reason why Leatherman owners can mark their tool as Sentimental is because they just can't get that exact model anymore. Leatherman has discontinued its share of tools over the years and if you have one that you especially love, you likely want to keep that same model. But that may not be possible when you send it in for repairs. Marking the tool as Sentimental can help ensure that you get your original item back.