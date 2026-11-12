Your Leatherman's Warranty Has Some Unique Features You Should Know About
When was the last time you tried to file a warranty claim on an item over 20 years after you purchased it? While you would be lucky to get that sort of warranty on everyday items, this is part of what makes Leatherman's 25-year limited warranty so unique. However, there's actually more to the warranty than how many years it covers, and it begins with the company's "Sentimental" feature.
If your Leatherman tool needs to be repaired and you want to be sure you get your exact item back, you can mark it as Sentimental. If you don't and the company can't repair it, you will instead receive another model that's similar to yours. So by checking that special box, you're notifying Leatherman that your item has sentimental value and you don't want a replacement. This also means that the company will make an effort to preserve special markings that you want protected. If Leatherman can't keep those markings or replace the tool, they will reach out to you before moving forward.
Another reason why Leatherman owners can mark their tool as Sentimental is because they just can't get that exact model anymore. Leatherman has discontinued its share of tools over the years and if you have one that you especially love, you likely want to keep that same model. But that may not be possible when you send it in for repairs. Marking the tool as Sentimental can help ensure that you get your original item back.
What you need to know about Leatherman's Sentimental option
Leatherman multitools and knives can be handed down from one family member to another over the course of years. They can also be given as gifts, which attaches a certain level of sentimental value as well. When combined with the company's confidence in the durability of its tools, the Sentimental option can make warranty repair even more valuable to owners. But while Leatherman works to preserve the sentimental features of the tool a customer sends in, there is some nuance to it.
If certain parts of the knife or multitool are noted as Sentimental but cannot remain in place due to repairs, all work will then stop. The company will reach out to the owner to talk over options. That's because Leatherman doesn't sacrifice complete repairs for the sake of sentimental features. The company will also not attempt to duplicate any special markings present on the tool, as the warranty doesn't cover it.
Additionally, if an owner has a sentimental attachment to the original box their Leatherman tool came in, it should not be sent back with the tool. The company does not keep any packaging for repaired items. Although part of repairing a tool can include the blade, Leatherman will also not swap that blade for a different one from another model. The company may even need more time for items marked as Sentimental, which means owners could be waiting longer to get their tools back.