This Multitool Brand Offers Longer Warranties Than Leatherman (In North America)
When you invest in a multitool, the hope is that you'll have something perfect for daily use for years to come. (Maybe even long enough to pass down to the next generation, if it's made well enough.) That's why it's worth checking out the manufacturer's warranty before you buy. What kind of guarantee you get with your purchase can be just as important as the number of tools packed between its handles.
While Leatherman is known for backing its tools with a 25-year limited warranty, rival Gerber actually offers something even more appealing. (That is, for North American customers, at least.) The brand takes things a step further than Leatherman, backing its multitools with a limited lifetime warranty. Leatherman might outshine Gerber in price and features, but Gerber has their warranty beat.
And sure, Leatherman does technically have an extended warranty program of its own, but getting that enhanced coverage doesn't come automatically. It's walled behind the company's Insider rewards program. Gerber, meanwhile, gives that lifetime protection for qualifying purchases made in North America without making you jump through additional hoops.
Conditions of Gerber's lifetime warranty
Neither company's coverage is unconditional, and both exclude certain types of damage and products. Nevertheless, Gerber's standard warranty offers more coverage for longer. You're protected against qualifying defects in materials and workmanship for as long as the original purchaser or gift recipient owns the product. Outside the U.S., it's the same as Leatherman: a 25-year limited warranty.
You submit your claim using Gerber's online claim form. After submitting a request, the utility knife brand lists an average initial response window of 7-10 business days. If a product qualifies, the company can choose to repair it, replace it with a new or refurbished equivalent, provide another item of comparable value, or issue a partial or full refund in exchange for the original.
To get your refund or replacement, you typically won't have to send in the defective multitool unless Gerber specifically asks you for it. The company might also ask for purchase documentation or photographs before approving your claim. Also worth noting: Gerber requires purchases to come directly from the company or an authorized retailer in order to get that lifetime protection.
Excluded from Gerber's warranty is damage associated with accidents, environmental conditions, improper storage, misuse, inadequate maintenance, and ordinary deterioration from regular use. Commercial and industrial usage also voids the warranty, as do sharpening services, replaceable attachments, spare blades, and other consumable components. Unauthorized alterations or repairs can also invalidate coverage. Lost or stolen products are ineligible for replacement, as well.