This Multitool Brand Offers Longer Warranties Than Leatherman (In North America)

When you invest in a multitool, the hope is that you'll have something perfect for daily use for years to come. (Maybe even long enough to pass down to the next generation, if it's made well enough.) That's why it's worth checking out the manufacturer's warranty before you buy. What kind of guarantee you get with your purchase can be just as important as the number of tools packed between its handles.

While Leatherman is known for backing its tools with a 25-year limited warranty, rival Gerber actually offers something even more appealing. (That is, for North American customers, at least.) The brand takes things a step further than Leatherman, backing its multitools with a limited lifetime warranty. Leatherman might outshine Gerber in price and features, but Gerber has their warranty beat.

And sure, Leatherman does technically have an extended warranty program of its own, but getting that enhanced coverage doesn't come automatically. It's walled behind the company's Insider rewards program. Gerber, meanwhile, gives that lifetime protection for qualifying purchases made in North America without making you jump through additional hoops.