What Does A 'No Thru Trucks' Road Sign Mean?

Most vehicles travel anywhere between 25 and 80 mph, so drivers should ideally be able to understand a road sign's meaning within two seconds. However, some traffic signs are confusing. Usually, these signs provide instructions for the road in the immediate vicinity, but one sign acts as a "do not enter" notification that only applies to specific drivers.

As the first and final words imply, "No Thru Trucks" signs are meant to restrict road access for trucks. But what is a "Thru Truck" anyway? It isn't some obscure electric truck; it just means that trucks can't use the roads with this sign unless their destination is somewhere along the path. In other words, "No Thru Trucks" signs are just "Local Traffic Only" road signs designed specifically for commercial and construction trucks. You can usually find these signs in residential areas and near (but not necessarily on) highways.

Let's construct an example to help you understand how these signs function. Say you are an Amazon delivery driver. You start your route in the warehouse with all your packages and while driving, you come across a street with a "No Thru Trucks" sign. Check what deliveries you need to make that day. If you don't have a package to deliver on that street or a street connected to it, you should find another route, no matter how much more time and gas it will require. If you are supposed to deliver a package there, you are allowed to enter the road.