What It Means When A Road Sign Says 'Local Traffic Only'
Traffic signs come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and each one means something entirely different. Red signs usually indicate a stop, yield, or some other prohibitive action. A white sign, like "Local Traffic Only," is considered a regulatory sign. They're usually rectangular, with the longer direction vertical or even square. A regulatory sign warns drivers about selected traffic laws or regulations on a section of road that wouldn't otherwise be readily obvious.
With nearly 300 million registered vehicles in the U.S., not having road signs would likely create a "Mad Max" world of road warriors. One that you might encounter while making your way from Point A to Point B is the "Local Traffic Only" (R11-3) sign. In simple terms, the sign tells drivers where through traffic is not permitted. "Through traffic" refers to vehicles passing through a specific area, street, or zone without a destination or stop inside it. However, it allows people who work or live locally to drive past the signage on the restricted street to reach their final destination.
You might encounter a "Local Traffic Only" sign in neighborhoods, areas with heavy pedestrian activity, construction zones, or areas where agencies intentionally limit access. Unless you have a valid reason to go through the sign — or have absolutely no other choice – take a different route. Valid reasons include living or working in the restricted area and needing to access your driveway or place of business. However, if you're simply trying to use a restricted road as a shortcut to get somewhere faster, avoid it entirely — not only because it's the law, but to help ease traffic congestion for locals.
Roads for those who absolutely need them
The Department of Transportation estimates that (as of 2024) the United States is crisscrossed by approximately four million miles of public roads. Of that total, about 2.8 million miles are paved; about 65% of the country's total transportation network. A public road is defined as one that falls under the jurisdiction of and is maintained by a public authority (i.e., federal, state, county, town, etc.) and is legally accessible to the public for travel.
Along those many miles of road stand the ubiquitous road signs, which are notorious for being confusing. An estimated 50 to 160 million signs dot America's highways and byways. The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), published by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), sets the standards for all traffic control signs and devices. Sources say there are over 1,000 standard sign designs, broken down into core operational groups: Warning signs, Railroad and Light Rail Transit Grade Crossing Signs, Temporary Traffic Control Signs, Regulatory Signs, Guide Signs, Motorist Services and Recreation Signs, and Pedestrian and Bicycle Signs.
Interestingly, the MUTCD doesn't include a "No Through Traffic" sign. As such, many state agencies can't enforce it when it's used. However, the manual does include a "Road Closed to Through Traffic" (MUTCD R11-4) sign, which essentially means the same thing: the road is closed to through traffic and open only to residents, workers, and visitors with an immediate need who are driving to a specific destination within the restricted area.