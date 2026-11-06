What It Means When A Road Sign Says 'Local Traffic Only'

Traffic signs come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and each one means something entirely different. Red signs usually indicate a stop, yield, or some other prohibitive action. A white sign, like "Local Traffic Only," is considered a regulatory sign. They're usually rectangular, with the longer direction vertical or even square. A regulatory sign warns drivers about selected traffic laws or regulations on a section of road that wouldn't otherwise be readily obvious.

With nearly 300 million registered vehicles in the U.S., not having road signs would likely create a "Mad Max" world of road warriors. One that you might encounter while making your way from Point A to Point B is the "Local Traffic Only" (R11-3) sign. In simple terms, the sign tells drivers where through traffic is not permitted. "Through traffic" refers to vehicles passing through a specific area, street, or zone without a destination or stop inside it. However, it allows people who work or live locally to drive past the signage on the restricted street to reach their final destination.

You might encounter a "Local Traffic Only" sign in neighborhoods, areas with heavy pedestrian activity, construction zones, or areas where agencies intentionally limit access. Unless you have a valid reason to go through the sign — or have absolutely no other choice – take a different route. Valid reasons include living or working in the restricted area and needing to access your driveway or place of business. However, if you're simply trying to use a restricted road as a shortcut to get somewhere faster, avoid it entirely — not only because it's the law, but to help ease traffic congestion for locals.