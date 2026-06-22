Road Signs And Meanings: What Do Pentagon-Shaped Signs Mean For US Drivers?

Imagine you're on a road trip, ready to explore a new city or national park, but you get lost almost immediately after you leave. Why? There are no road signs — no directional signs, no stop signs, nothing that indicates how fast you're allowed to drive. It'd be a nightmare, right? Even in the GPS-era, road signs provide vital information for all drivers. Today, safety signs are a given, but early drivers faced an entirely blank landscape.

Before our roads were federally regulated, automobile clubs often took up the mantle of driver safety, installing road signs on local roads to help motorists. In 1915, the first stop sign was placed in Detroit, Michigan and in 1918, Wisconsin became the first state to mount official route signs. It wasn't until the 1920s that standard sign shapes were developed. The more sides the shape has, the more dangerous the situation. Rectangular signs offer information, while diamonds indicate the need for more caution. Today, every driver must learn road signs before officially hitting the road, yet few may actually know the specific purpose of a pentagon-shaped sign.

In the U.S., the pentagon is used almost exclusively to indicate schools or other educational facilities. The shape may also be used to indicate county route numbers, but those signs are typically blue and easy to distinguish from school zone signs, which are bright yellow or yellow-green for high visibility. You likely see school zone signs on your daily commute, even if you never really registered their unique pentagon shape, but you may not know exactly how to respond to them.