Road Signs And Meanings: What Do Pentagon-Shaped Signs Mean For US Drivers?
Imagine you're on a road trip, ready to explore a new city or national park, but you get lost almost immediately after you leave. Why? There are no road signs — no directional signs, no stop signs, nothing that indicates how fast you're allowed to drive. It'd be a nightmare, right? Even in the GPS-era, road signs provide vital information for all drivers. Today, safety signs are a given, but early drivers faced an entirely blank landscape.
Before our roads were federally regulated, automobile clubs often took up the mantle of driver safety, installing road signs on local roads to help motorists. In 1915, the first stop sign was placed in Detroit, Michigan and in 1918, Wisconsin became the first state to mount official route signs. It wasn't until the 1920s that standard sign shapes were developed. The more sides the shape has, the more dangerous the situation. Rectangular signs offer information, while diamonds indicate the need for more caution. Today, every driver must learn road signs before officially hitting the road, yet few may actually know the specific purpose of a pentagon-shaped sign.
In the U.S., the pentagon is used almost exclusively to indicate schools or other educational facilities. The shape may also be used to indicate county route numbers, but those signs are typically blue and easy to distinguish from school zone signs, which are bright yellow or yellow-green for high visibility. You likely see school zone signs on your daily commute, even if you never really registered their unique pentagon shape, but you may not know exactly how to respond to them.
What to do when you see a pentagon-shaped sign
The Federal Highway Administration dictates how signs are used on conventional roadways in school areas. The yellow pentagon-shaped sign typically indicates that a school zone is ahead, a school crossing is ahead, or that you are entering a school zone. These signs typically consist of the yellow pentagon with a black silhouette of two students walking and carrying bags.
To avoid driver confusion about what exactly the sign indicates, a plaque is often attached to the bottom offering more information. If a school crossing is ahead, it may simply say "ahead" or indicate in feet how far you are from the crossing. If the yellow pentagon is meant to alert you that you're in a school zone, it may be there to indicate that school is in session all year. These signs are also often paired with speed limit signs indicating a lowered speed limit in the school zone.
Regardless of additional information, the yellow pentagon always indicates you should slow down, stay alert, and be prepared to stop. Be on the lookout for pedestrians, especially children, until you've passed through the school zone or crossing. If you fail to slow down, you risk a fine or worse, potentially injuring a pedestrian. You should remain cautious and alert when you see one of these bright yellow signs even if you know school is out for the summer, as laws apply outside of standard school hours and children may be present for other activities.