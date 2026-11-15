The Biggest Disadvantages Of Battery-Powered Leaf Blowers

When leaves change color, it is one of those events that some portions of the population absolutely live for. But even those who adore the tapestry of color that adorns neighborhood canopies and wooded areas every year likely dread the moment when that foliage begins to fall. That's not so much because the colors drop with them, but because those leaves will inevitably cover lawns and need to be cleaned up.

For many, leaf blowers have already become the go-to tool for clearing their patios, sidewalks, and green spaces every year. If you're looking to join the ranks, you'll need to first decide what sort of leaf blower you want to add to your yard care regimen. Many of the major manufacturers, ranked here for reference, offer the choice between gas-powered models or those that run on battery power. The latter devices have become more and more popular of late, as they tend to be not only cheaper, but lighter and more mobile than their gas counterparts. Not to mention, they're substantially quieter and better for the environment.

Positives aside, the tools do come with a couple of notable drawbacks. First and foremost, the batteries powering those tools tend to run out of juice a little quicker than a tank of gasoline, and if you've ever run out of power while blowing your lawn, you know how frustrating that can be. Moreover, even as some manufacturers claim their blowers deliver gas-level power, many still fall short of their petrol counterparts in terms of sheer blowing power.