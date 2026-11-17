5 Drawbacks Of Using Cloud Storage For Your Files And Data
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With cloud services, you don't need to upgrade your computer's drive, buy a phone with bigger storage, or use external storage. You just sign up, and you can get started uploading your files since many of the cloud services that are available for personal use also have a free plan. If you need more storage, you can upgrade to one of the paid plans for a few bucks a month.
Perhaps the best part is the cross-device syncing, allowing you to access your data anywhere and on any computer, phone, or tablet, as long as there's an internet connection. Your files are backed up across multiple servers, making it highly unlikely they will ever be irretrievable. Furthermore, cloud storage services can protect your data using advanced security protocols and algorithms like end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and two-factor authentication (2FA).
While cloud storage services have proven to be of value in the digital age, there are some glaring drawbacks. Most of them center around data access control and privacy. The latter has become an increasing concern. Also, while cloud storage can save you a lot in upfront costs, recurring and hidden costs can add up over time. These are but a few reasons to consider when signing up for a cloud storage service and transferring your data. Unless these drawbacks are deal breakers for you, they are by no means a reason in and of themselves to avoid them.
Data can be inaccessible offline or during outages
As mentioned earlier, cloud services allow you to easily sync data across devices. If you upload something to the cloud using your computer, it will be available on your phone, either through a dedicated app or the web browser. If you want to print a file or send it to someone, for example, there's no need to wait until you get on your computer or retrieve any of your offline storage solutions. You can send it to the printer or person with a few taps on your phone.
But what happens when you don't have an internet connection and the files exist solely in the cloud? You're out of luck. Luckily, some cloud services like Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox allow you to make some of the files available offline. However, this keeps a local copy of the file in physical storage. So if you want to save some space on your device, you might not have this option enabled for every file.
Although rare, outages do happen as well, locking you out of your files. Such was the case for Australian users on 19 August 2026 when, after several reports, Google reported that Google Drive experienced a service outage. It lasted over 12 hours, with users reporting a "502 Bad Gateway" error message when trying to access the contents of their Google Drive.
The costs can add up over time
Using cloud storage is cheaper upfront. You can go from paying nothing for the free plan to less than $20 per year for 100 GB of storage. However, the pricing of cloud storage tends to get more expensive in the long run compared to getting comparable offline storage. For example, you can pay $99.99 per year or $9.99 per month for 1 TB of storage in OneDrive. To get something like the SanDisk 1 TB Portable SSD, you need to pay $159.99 upfront.
If you opt for the monthly plan, you would have paid about $120 for that OneDrive storage in a year, while the cost of the external SSD remains the same. Over two years, you would have paid about $200 if you paid yearly or $240 if you paid monthly for OneDrive. So the costs keep on increasing the longer you need the storage. Furthermore, SSDs can last about 10 years, and by then you would have paid about $1,000 to $1,200 for OneDrive. Also, should you miss a payment, Microsoft will not delete your files immediately. After three months, it will freeze your OneDrive account if you remain above the 5GB free limit and may delete your files after six months.
Then there's the internet connection needed to access your data on the cloud service. That's more cost. So if you regularly need to access or back up large files, it can chew through your data cap unless you get an unlimited plan.
The provider can limit what you do with your files
It's worth noting that, ultimately, you have legal control of your data. However, you have no control over the platform itself. For instance, while signing up for the cloud storage service, you probably agreed to the terms of service (ToS). If you violate them, the cloud storage service provider can show you just how much control they have over your data while it exists on their servers.
A good example is Google Drive. If one of your files breaks the ToS, Google may flag it. Once that happens, you'll be unable to share it with others, even though you will still have access to it. In some cases, Google can remove your content from Google Drive and may even restrict your account. This is different from the full control you'd have if the files resided on your own storage hardware.
If Google deems the violations too egregious that it doesn't want you using its services anymore, it can disable your account. That means you cannot access any of Google's services, including Google Drive on that account. Violations that can lead to your account being disabled include spamming, harassment, sharing explicit content, phishing attempts, and fraudulent activity. You can appeal the decision, but if unsuccessful, you might (this is the keyword) be able to download your data. Just be aware that all links to the content you shared before will no longer work.
You can't store sensitive information on some cloud storage services
Cloud storage services like iCloud Drive (with Advanced Data Protection enabled) or Proton Drive have what's known as zero-knowledge encryption. This means that before files are sent to the servers for storage, they are encrypted locally on your device using a military-grade encryption standard like AES-256, which VPNs also use. found in VPNs like AES-256. This is called end-to-end encryption, and it's an essential feature for any cloud service. The decryption keys are accessible only from your trusted devices. Neither Apple nor Proton can use them to decrypt your files. This is zero-knowledge encryption, and not all cloud services offer it, so it's a bad idea to store sensitive information on services that don't.
Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox store the decryption keys for you by default and can use them to decrypt your data. For example, law enforcement can read your data if it compels Google or Microsoft to hand over unencrypted data. It can also happen in the rare event a hacker gets their hands on it, or if a cloud storage provider's employee goes rogue and leaks it.
This is not to say cloud storage services are unsafe without zero-knowledge encryption. But without it, storing sensitive information on them becomes an issue if both privacy and security matter to you greatly. That's because the cloud service both holds your data and the keys to the kingdom in a usable form.
The cloud service can shut down
While it's unlikely that major cloud storage services like Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox will shut down anytime soon, it's theoretically possible. Many factors can force a company to shut down its cloud storage services, including shifting focus to other cloud products or going bankrupt. Either way, your data won't vanish right away. You will usually get a notification of the shutdown date and how long you have until your data is deleted from the servers. After that point, the data might be gone forever. If the company offers a tool to migrate to other cloud services, then the transition can be smooth. Otherwise, you have to do it manually.
A famous example of a cloud service shutting down is Ubuntu One in 2014. In a blog post published in April 2014, Canonical stated that a major reason for the shutdown was that "the free storage wars aren't a sustainable place for us to be, particularly with other services now regularly offering 25GB-50GB free storage." The service shut down on June 1, 2014, and users had until July 31, 2014, to download their data before it was deleted forever. The scary part of such shutdowns is that if you're a set-it-and-forget-it type of person, you might one day find yourself without your data because you missed the memo that the cloud storage service is shutting down.