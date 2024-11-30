What Does '502 Bad Gateway' Mean? (And Can You Fix It?)

So you're knee-deep into an internet browsing session when all of a sudden you run into a 502 bad gateway message. You hit refresh a couple of times, but the same error keeps continues to pop up. But what does this message mean, and what can you do to fix the problem?

The 502 bad gateway message is similar to the 504 gateway timeout error as both show up when there's a communication issue between one server and another. However, while the 504 indicates that the second server couldn't provide a response on time, the 502 error means the second server responded but what it sent back was invalid and can't be used to fulfill the request you sent to the first server (like loading a web page you're visiting). Here we'll cover the possible causes behind this error and walk you through a few fixes you can try on your end.