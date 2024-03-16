What Is The 504 Gateway Timeout Error And How To Fix It

When you try to access a webpage on the internet, your computer sends a request to the server where the webpage lives. Under normal circumstances, the server quickly responds, sending back the data your browser needs to display the webpage. However, there are times when this process doesn't go as smoothly as expected.

The 504 gateway timeout error is one such hiccup that occurs when the server trying to load the webpage for you can't get a timely response from another server it needs information from. Essentially, it's a delay in the server-to-server communication that prevents the webpage from loading on your end. The reasons for this delay can vary. It might be that the website is receiving more traffic than it can handle at the moment, there could be an issue within the network that's causing delays, or perhaps the site itself is undergoing maintenance or facing technical problems.

Below, we share some fixes you can try to fix the problem as a user, as well as a website administrator.