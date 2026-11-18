If you come upon red flares as you drive, they are likely to be a sign that a dangerous situation lies ahead. Your response to red flares on the road should be to slow down and proceed carefully, preparing to stop at any moment. Red flares may be used by first responders, local or state police, or even drivers who have them in their vehicles.

Road flares are also known as safety flares or fusee flares. Just as with the red flares you may see when boating, flares on the road are a signal that something has gone very wrong. That something may be a hazardous situation, a vehicle accident, or a different type of road emergency. When you see red flares, leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one ahead, stay focused, and watch for emergency workers or police officers.

The traditional handheld red flare activates as the result of a high-temperature chemical reaction that starts when the flare is struck against its base piece. This ignites the flare, causing it to give off a bright red light. The flare will continue to burn for approximately 15 to 30 minutes. If the emergency situation lasts longer, then the original flares should be replaced by new ones, so that the scene remains properly illuminated. It's also a great idea to have an emergency kit in your car that contains flares, which is an important winter driving tip to keep you safe if you need to travel in rough weather.