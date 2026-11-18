What It Means If You See Red Flares On The Road
If you come upon red flares as you drive, they are likely to be a sign that a dangerous situation lies ahead. Your response to red flares on the road should be to slow down and proceed carefully, preparing to stop at any moment. Red flares may be used by first responders, local or state police, or even drivers who have them in their vehicles.
Road flares are also known as safety flares or fusee flares. Just as with the red flares you may see when boating, flares on the road are a signal that something has gone very wrong. That something may be a hazardous situation, a vehicle accident, or a different type of road emergency. When you see red flares, leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one ahead, stay focused, and watch for emergency workers or police officers.
The traditional handheld red flare activates as the result of a high-temperature chemical reaction that starts when the flare is struck against its base piece. This ignites the flare, causing it to give off a bright red light. The flare will continue to burn for approximately 15 to 30 minutes. If the emergency situation lasts longer, then the original flares should be replaced by new ones, so that the scene remains properly illuminated. It's also a great idea to have an emergency kit in your car that contains flares, which is an important winter driving tip to keep you safe if you need to travel in rough weather.
What else should you know about red flares on the road?
There are numerous safety precautions to take into account when using red flares. Because they produce a red-hot flame when they burn, they should be kept far away from children and only used outdoors on the surface of a road. They should not be placed near any combustible materials and should not be used wherever a heightened risk of fire exists. If you must carry a flare in your hand, always point the lit end toward the ground. This prevents burns from the liquid "ash" that rolls down the side of the flare, protecting your hand from damage. These precautions will also work with flares for marine use, which are one of the essential tools to keep on your boat at all times.
If you're thinking that traditional flares are antiquated, there's a new development to consider. Manufacturers of roadside safety equipment are now making LED road flares, which offer many advantages over the traditional version. They come in many colors, including the original red, plus yellow, amber, green, and blue. They operate at lower temperatures with no burn hazard. Another benefit of LED flares is that they can produce many different lighting patterns that traditional flares simply can't. These include a normal flash, an SOS flash, a steady light with either low or high brightness, and many more. Unlike traditional flares that are discarded after one use, LED flares can be recharged and reused many times.