What Does It Mean If You See Red Flares And Orange Smoke When Boating

Drivers know the importance of staying alert while on the road. This means paying attention to road signs, watching for potential hazards, and being aware of emergency vehicles. The same idea applies to boating, as there are a number of situations that can warrant attention. For example, when a boater sees red flares and orange smoke, that's a visual distress signal. This means that the boater sending that signal may need help.

Under federal regulations, red flares are approved for both daytime and nighttime use; orange smoke signals are approved for daytime use only. These signals are among the devices that boaters can carry to meet federal visual distress signal requirements, with the actual required number depending on the type of signal used. Distress signals are only allowed if the people onboard face an urgent threat or may be in danger. Otherwise, they are prohibited.

The U.S. Coast Guard recommends carrying visual distress signals as part of your essential boating tools. This also applies to boaters who may be outside of areas where carrying the signal devices is legally required. The devices themselves are pyrotechnic red flares, which can be handheld or launched into the air. The orange smoke can also be sent from a handheld device or from a floating device. Signals do have different operating times, which means it's a good idea to check the label on each device to determine how long it lasts.