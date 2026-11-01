What Does It Mean If You See Red Flares And Orange Smoke When Boating
Drivers know the importance of staying alert while on the road. This means paying attention to road signs, watching for potential hazards, and being aware of emergency vehicles. The same idea applies to boating, as there are a number of situations that can warrant attention. For example, when a boater sees red flares and orange smoke, that's a visual distress signal. This means that the boater sending that signal may need help.
Under federal regulations, red flares are approved for both daytime and nighttime use; orange smoke signals are approved for daytime use only. These signals are among the devices that boaters can carry to meet federal visual distress signal requirements, with the actual required number depending on the type of signal used. Distress signals are only allowed if the people onboard face an urgent threat or may be in danger. Otherwise, they are prohibited.
The U.S. Coast Guard recommends carrying visual distress signals as part of your essential boating tools. This also applies to boaters who may be outside of areas where carrying the signal devices is legally required. The devices themselves are pyrotechnic red flares, which can be handheld or launched into the air. The orange smoke can also be sent from a handheld device or from a floating device. Signals do have different operating times, which means it's a good idea to check the label on each device to determine how long it lasts.
What boaters should know about visual distress signals
Some vessels do have daytime exceptions when it comes to carrying distress signals, including recreational boats under 16 feet, certain sailboats, and boats powered without an engine, among others. However, these vessels must still carry nighttime signals when operating in the hours between sunset and sunrise. These federal rules cover coastal waters, the Great Lakes, connected waterways that are at least two nautical miles wide, and territorial seas as well.
The U.S. Coast Guard has provided examples of visual distress signal combinations that meet federal requirements. One option is to carry three handheld red flares approved for both daytime and nighttime use. Another option is to carry one handheld red flare and two parachute flares approved for use during the day or night. For orange smoke signals, one example is to carry a handheld device and two floating devices for daytime use, along with one electric distress light for nighttime use.
Pyrotechnic signals don't last forever, as they typically have an expiration date of 42 months after the manufacturing date. Expired signal devices don't actually count toward the number required by the Coast Guard, but they can be carried onboard a vessel as extras. Additionally, the required signals must be in good working order and should be stored in an area where they will not be exposed to water. The container they're kept in should also be clearly labeled to easily identify the contents.