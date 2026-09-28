What Does LOA Mean In Boating, And How Is It Measured?

If you're a boater and a marina asks for your LOA, they aren't asking you to take a leave of absence. What they really want to know is your boat's length overall, or LOA. And while a measurement like boat length might sound straightforward, the figure can vary quite a bit depending on which parts of a vessel you include in the measurement.

LOA typically only runs from the foremost point at the bow to the rearmost point at the stern. While most agree that LOA should include all permanently attached components, some also request boaters include movable attachments such as swim platforms, booms, outboard motors, bowsprits, and so on when measuring LOA.

Because the definition differs, boat owners should check with whoever's requesting their LOA to make sure. From there, run a tape measure from the boat's farthest forward point to the farthest point at the stern. For accuracy's sake, keep the tape measure straight rather than letting it go slack between the two endpoints.