What Does LOA Mean In Boating, And How Is It Measured?
If you're a boater and a marina asks for your LOA, they aren't asking you to take a leave of absence. What they really want to know is your boat's length overall, or LOA. And while a measurement like boat length might sound straightforward, the figure can vary quite a bit depending on which parts of a vessel you include in the measurement.
LOA typically only runs from the foremost point at the bow to the rearmost point at the stern. While most agree that LOA should include all permanently attached components, some also request boaters include movable attachments such as swim platforms, booms, outboard motors, bowsprits, and so on when measuring LOA.
Because the definition differs, boat owners should check with whoever's requesting their LOA to make sure. From there, run a tape measure from the boat's farthest forward point to the farthest point at the stern. For accuracy's sake, keep the tape measure straight rather than letting it go slack between the two endpoints.
Why you need to know LOA
One of the most obvious reasons to know a boat's LOA is to comply with boat registration and licensing requirements. Rules and regulations can vary depending on vessel size, so it's in your best interest to get the most accurate measurement for that official paperwork. Marina costs can also be calculated using LOA, so the number can affect what a boat owner ultimately has to pay to moor or dock a boat there.
The measurement can also come in handy when arranging for transportation or storage. LOA helps you tell whether the boat will fit on a trailer or in a storage facility, and you may run into trouble if your measurement's off. Such measurements also help when launching a boat. You also need to know LOA when you're buying and selling; listing the wrong LOA is arguably false advertising, while not double-checking the LOA when buying a used boat can lead to headaches later.
Keep in mind that LOA is only one of a boat's measurements. There's also beam, which is the boat's width at its widest point. You'll need to know both to get the fullest picture of your vessel's physical size.