Toyota Reveals A New Woodland Upgrade For The Rav4 (And It's Coming To Other Models)
While Toyota's legendary TRD brand has been around globally for a long time and used on a wide array of street and racing vehicles, in today's North American market, the TRD name is primarily associated with Toyota's rugged, off-road-oriented, body-on-frame pickup trucks and SUVs. The branding has been quite successful for Toyota, with models like the 4Runner TRD Pro and Tacoma TRD Pro serving as the off-road flagships of their respective lineups.
However, for Toyota's unibody, crossover SUV, and minivan lineup, Woodland is now the chosen name for the off-road-focused models. Toyota currently sells four Woodland-branded models, and if the company's recent showing at the 2026 SEMA Show is anything to go by, there might be more Woodland action to come. At SEMA, Toyota brought out a group of four custom-modified crossover SUVs — including the ultra-popular RAV4 — as well as one minivan, all with matching aesthetics and Woodland branding. Most are variants of existing Woodland models with additional aftermarket upgrades, while one hints at a possible future expansion of the brand.
As you'd expect, the upgrades include parts designed to make the vehicles more capable and better equipped for light-duty off-road adventuring, with Toyota signaling its plans to further embrace the auto industry trend toward uniquely branded, so-called "soft-road" vehicles. Let's take a closer look at these Woodland concepts and how they might influence future production models.
A modern lineup with heritage inspiration
These days, many major automakers have a distinct brand for their ruggedized crossover SUVs. Subaru has Wilderness, Honda has TrailSport, and Hyundai has XRT — just to name a few. Toyota's production Woodland family currently consists of four models: the ultra-popular RAV4 Woodland (in both hybrid and PHEV variants), the bZ Woodland EV SUV, the Sienna Woodland minivan, and the most recent addition, the three-row Grand Highlander Woodland.
Each of those four models was part of Toyota's SEMA showing, with the vehicles sporting some adventure-ready upgrades to take things beyond what's currently offered in the showroom. Toyota's plan was to keep a cohesive style, and all the Woodland concepts have been modified similarly. Primary upgrades include raised suspensions, more aggressive overfenders, satin black wheels with upsized all-terrain tires, and matching roof racks and cross bars. None of the modifications are particularly extreme, and all the upgrades could be replicated using off-the-shelf, bolt-on parts.
Finally, each vehicle ties everything together with a matching two-tone color scheme, consisting of gloss black and a signature color called Horizon Blue. Toyota says the blue color was inspired by the color palette used on its vehicles in the 1960s, including the early Toyota Corona and the Toyota Stout pickup truck.
More Toyota Woodlands to come?
Being a minivan rather than an SUV, the Sienna Woodland Concept is probably the most unique of the five vehicles that Toyota brought to SEMA. With its all-wheel-drive system and minor suspension lift, the production version of the 2026 Sienna Woodland is already one of the most interesting minivans on the market, and this concept shows how much potential can be unlocked if the Woodland treatment were to be taken a bit further.
Finally, there's the one concept that isn't currently part of the production Woodland family — the Crown Signia. Despite being a sleeker, more wagon-like flavor on the crossover SUV, the rugged Woodland transformation works well on the Signia, and we wouldn't be surprised to see a production version in the future.
While Toyota's press release clearly states that all of these are modified, prototype vehicles, the SEMA showcase clearly demonstrates that the company is focused on building out the Woodland brand in the years to come. The Crown Signia could very well be the next addition to the Woodland lineup, and notably, Toyota recently announced that the production version of the 2027 RAV4 Woodland will be getting a revised suspension to increase its ground clearance. Time will tell if other upgrades from these concepts may trickle down to the Woodland models available on Toyota dealership lots.