While Toyota's legendary TRD brand has been around globally for a long time and used on a wide array of street and racing vehicles, in today's North American market, the TRD name is primarily associated with Toyota's rugged, off-road-oriented, body-on-frame pickup trucks and SUVs. The branding has been quite successful for Toyota, with models like the 4Runner TRD Pro and Tacoma TRD Pro serving as the off-road flagships of their respective lineups.

However, for Toyota's unibody, crossover SUV, and minivan lineup, Woodland is now the chosen name for the off-road-focused models. Toyota currently sells four Woodland-branded models, and if the company's recent showing at the 2026 SEMA Show is anything to go by, there might be more Woodland action to come. At SEMA, Toyota brought out a group of four custom-modified crossover SUVs — including the ultra-popular RAV4 — as well as one minivan, all with matching aesthetics and Woodland branding. Most are variants of existing Woodland models with additional aftermarket upgrades, while one hints at a possible future expansion of the brand.

As you'd expect, the upgrades include parts designed to make the vehicles more capable and better equipped for light-duty off-road adventuring, with Toyota signaling its plans to further embrace the auto industry trend toward uniquely branded, so-called "soft-road" vehicles. Let's take a closer look at these Woodland concepts and how they might influence future production models.