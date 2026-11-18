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In 2025, powersports achieved a market value of $41.74 billion globally, with the U.S. accounting for the largest share, at 54.85%, according to Fortune Business Insights. Among industry giants like Polaris, Yamaha, and Kawasaki, Texas-based newcomer Massimo has sought out to make outdoor recreation less expensive. Massimo offers a wide range of ATVs, UTVs, mini bikes, and its increasingly popular go-kart lineup, which includes the Massimo Mini Truck available from Tractor Supply.

The 125cc Mini Truck shares some visual similarities to the classic International Scout, among others, with a much smaller footprint and an open top. The small four-stroke engine outputs 9 horsepower and can take one or two people up to 28 mph. Given that this vehicle lives up to the moniker "Mini," it seems like a slam-dunk for parents looking to get their children to spend more time outdoors. But you might be wondering, at what age is the Massimo Mini Truck a safe option?

According to the manufacturer this Mini Truck shouldn't be driven by anyone under the age of 16. This coincides with recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which favors regulations banning those under 16 from driving off-road vehicles in every state.

A recent study by Cook Children's safety experts covering 2017 through 2021, showed that off-road vehicles like ATVs and go-karts were involved in a number of accidents in Texas, injuring upwards of 600 children. Half of those hurt were between 10 and 14, with kids aged five to nine being the next largest group affected. Pediatric M.D. Dan Guzman of Cook Children's Hospital explained that children haven't yet developed the skills to make good decisions, which is problematic behind the wheel of these fast off-road vehicles, especially without adult supervision.