Walmart Is Selling A Battery-Powered Jeep Gladiator Mini Truck - Here's What It Costs

The mini truck is made by Hyper Toy Company and comes with a six-month warranty that starts from the date of purchase. However, the truck can't be returned to Walmart stores for warranty issues — dissatisfied buyers will have to call the manufacturer's customer service line instead. Based on the mini truck's average review score of 3.7 out of five stars from around 1,200 reviews, there seems to be a significant minority of buyers who weren't impressed with the truck.

Many of the most negative reviews report issues with the truck's batteries. The most common battery-related complaints are that the truck either stopped working altogether after a short period of use or would only last a few minutes before needing to be recharged. Some reviewers also say that hills and inclines can pose a problem for the truck. At the time of writing, nearly a quarter of all buyers (24%) left a 1-star rating, while 55% left a 5-star rating. Feedback is mixed, then, but the majority of buyers are still happy with their purchase.

While the mini Jeep truck is only suitable for younger riders, there are plenty of other mini trucks out there that older children can enjoy. Tractor Supply currently sells a mini truck made by Massimo that's designed with older teenagers in mind, and it's powered by a 125cc engine rather than batteries.