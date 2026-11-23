While the equipment Xfinity sends its new customers isn't terrible, it may not provide the best experience. One issue is that in order to provide the most stability, many ISP-bundled devices don't allow much customization. With many options locked down, users may not be able to effectively optimize their home setup for better performance. However, an ISP may set up additional or more capable devices at an increased price. Take the options offered by the Xfinity Pro bundle, for example. This adds an extra $15 per month but provides customers with Wi-Fi extenders to create a mesh network and includes a battery backup system.

You can purchase devices from third-party manufacturers, which may end up saving you money, as Xfinity rental fees can add up. If you've decided to use third-party equipment, you'll first need to verify that the device works with Xfinity's service. According to Xfinity, if your internet is delivered over fiber, as long as a router supports your plan's speed, it should be compatible. If you want to use a third-party modem, router, or gateway, you should check Xfinity's device specifications.

Current customers can log in to see the equipment that works, while those without an account can enter an address to identify device options in their area. Going the route of buying your own gear and configuring it isn't as plug-and-play convenient as the ISP's bundled options, but can offer a better overall experience in terms of performance and customization.