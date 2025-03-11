Want A Third-Party Xfinity Modem? Here's How To Find One Compatible With Your Plan

When you first sign up for internet service with one of the major providers like Xfinity, they'll usually offer to rent out a hybrid modem and router to you, the cost of which will be rolled into your plan. However, if you don't like the price of the provider's hardware or otherwise find it insufficient for your needs, there is an alternative route: getting a third-party modem and using it with your internet plan. As much as Xfinity would prefer that you rent one of its modems, it does offer compatibility with a variety of different modems and routers produced by third-party companies.

However, not all modems are created equal. You can't just buy some random modem in a nameless electronics store and assume that it'll work as well as your provider's own hardware. Different modems are built to accommodate different levels of usage, particularly connection speed. If you don't have the right kind of modem, you won't be able to make full use of the speed afforded to you by your plan, and at that point, what are you even paying for? Thankfully, Xfinity does offer a convenient way to browse third-party modems before you buy.