5 Luxury Outdoor Saunas You Can Get At Costco (And What They Cost)
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Relaxing in a sauna isn't a luxury that has to be reserved for gym trips, vacations, or spa days. With the right gear and enough space in your backyard, you can build your own steam room for a more private experience you can access any time you want to. One of the many unexpected perks of having a Costco membership is that you can get a sauna delivered right to your door — and you have a few to choose from.
Costco sells a lot of different personal saunas, but a fair share of them are designed for indoor use only. That relies on you having enough space to set one up inside, and good enough ventilation to keep it working smoothly. On the other hand, setting one up outside can help to simplify things, while also upgrading your outdoor space at the same time.
Exactly what a luxury sauna entails varies a little. It might be that the structure is built out of premium wood, or it could refer to special features and controls that you might not find in a regular sauna. That doesn't mean they're necessarily filled with strange health or wellness technologies so much as they tend to offer a few extra features or alternative heating systems. For example, it might have special lighting or a full-on sound system to help take your relaxation to the max. Some even allow for light customization options, so you can pick its layout, finish, or whatever else you feel like within reason. Here are five options to get you started.
Backyard Discovery Bennett 2-4 Person Outdoor Sauna with Remote Wi-Fi Heating
One of the relatively more affordable luxury outdoor saunas you can get from Costco is this wood and galvanized steel option from Backyard Discovery. Alongside the all-weather structure, it comes packaged with a 9 kilowatt PrairieFire heater with sauna stones, towel hanging pegs, built-in wi-fi controls, and a five-year warranty. Altogether it'll cost you $3,499.99, assuming you construct it yourself using the free BILT app, but make sure to budget for the cost of an electrician visit to install its dedicated 240 volt, 50-amp circuit.
The Backyard Discovery Bennett 2-4 Person Outdoor Sauna makes the most of a small space with a stacked bench layout, with the upper deck naturally providing a steamier experience — heat rises, after all — while the lower keeps things a little cooler. According to user reviews, its small size means it might be a little on the snug side with four people taking up all of the benches, though. Something else noted in user reviews is that the sauna heats up remarkably quickly, with it reaching temperatures of 130 degrees Fahrenheit in around 10 minutes before reaching its maximum temperature in under half an hour. Presumably, this is at least in part the sauna's small size playing to its advantages here, as there's less space to heat than there is in larger saunas, but users also praise how powerful the heater itself is. However, if you're worried about getting cold before your sauna reaches your desired temperature, you can also control the heat before you head in using its wi-fi controls.
Almost Heaven Saunas Emerson 6-Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna
From the outside, this kind of looks like a gigantic wine cask for your garden. But in actuality, it's a 7'2" tall, 6'10" deep red cedar steam sauna that can house up to six people at a time. The sauna comes with long, approximately 21" wide benches, which are intended to leave enough space for lounging and reclining, or squeezing a few more guests in.
The Almost Heaven Emerson 6-Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna comes with pretty much everything you need to build your own private sauna, including a 8 kilowatt Harvia heater, bucket, ladle, thermometer, and even remote controlled mood lighting. The sauna is designed to reach maximum temperatures of 190 degrees Fahrenheit, although some user reviews mention that they struggle to get it any cozier than around 140 to 145 degrees.
Although you're covered when it comes to benches and accessories, there are a couple of things you might need. The sauna is self-assembleable, so you'll need a couple of tools to put it together and a friend to help you out. Or a handyperson to assemble it for you, if you don't mind an extra charge.
The Emerson will set you back by $5,999.99, and it's only available online. That fee includes curbside delivery, unless you're in Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico. In those cases, while you can still get your sauna delivered, you'll be charged additional shipping and handling fees. According to its product page, there's a fairly long lead time on orders, with delivery times estimated to be around three to four weeks after the order date.
Almost Heaven Saunas Escape 6-person Outdoor Sauna
The Escape Sauna is another large, luxury option from Almost Heaven. Despite sharing a capacity with the previously mentioned Emerson model, it has a few differences. First and most obviously, it looks rather different, taking on a rounded-cubic shape instead of a barrel-like appearance. This sauna is also built from western red cedar but is instead finished with a glossy black coating, making it stand out on an aesthetic level.
One other difference is that it actually has a smaller footprint, with a total length of only 5'11". It achieves its high capacity through the use of stacked, multi-level benches, making it a useful option for fitting more guests without taking up as much space in your yard or garden. Some member reviews mention that the benches don't feel as sturdy as they'd like, so your mileage may vary, but generally speaking users are fairly happy with their purchase.
It comes with an 8 kilowatt Harvia Deluxe heater with a cedar heated guard, in addition to customizable interior LED Mood lighting. You can change the 120 volt lighting's colors with a remote control, and they fit into a dedicated groove around your seat's backrests, adding atmosphere to your steam routine while also making it possible for you to use your sauna at night. As well as these built-in features, it also comes packaged with a couple of accessories, like a bucket, ladle set, and a thermometer, and a limited lifetime sauna room warranty. The heater itself comes with a separate five-year heater warranty.
Almost Heaven Saunas New Haven 2-3 Person Outdoor Cabin With Remote Wi-Fi Heating
Not every luxury option has to be humongous. If you don't want to dedicate too much of your outdoor space to sitting, stretching, and sweating, then there are also a couple of smaller options available too. That includes the Almost Heaven Saunas New Haven, a compact, 4'6" wide, 4'11" long red cedar luxury sauna designed to fit up to three people. It costs $3,999.99 including shipping and handling, and is designed for self-construction using tongue-and-groove staves.
Although you shouldn't expect to cram a whole slew of guests inside the New Haven, its small size comes with an upside. You could easily fit it into a tight corner to help elevate your patio, deck, or yard, even if you don't have much more to spare. Another benefit is that the small size makes it easy to heat up quickly, with some user reviews noting that it reaches 140 degrees in around half an hour.
The sauna runs on a 6-kilowatt Harvia heater that can reach maximum temperatures of 190 degrees and comes with a five-year warranty. It also offers smart controls, meaning you can easily control it over wi-fi. While you probably won't want to take your phone in the sauna with you (both to avoid the risk of steam damage and to reach peak relaxation), that does mean you can pre-heat it ready for you to get in just as it hits the right temperature.
Dynamic Loviisa 3-Person Full Spectrum Hybrid Outdoor Sauna
The Dynamic Loviisa offers a truly remarkable number of features. Like most other luxury saunas stocked at Costco, it includes a traditional-style, electric Harvia stove for heating and producing steam, but it also offers another heat source — 11 of them, in fact. It uses PureTech full spectrum infrared technology via five carbon PureTech near-zero EMF heating panels and six near infrared heating elements.
In addition to its hybrid heating system, the sauna also comes with a few other luxury features. That includes a "Therapy Lighting System" on the ceiling, accent-lit backrests, built-in Bluetooth speakers, and an LED control panel that allows you to finetune the sauna's temperature and timings. Its exterior is made of all-weather, composite wood with a tempered glass door, while the interior is made of natural Canadian red cedar.
All of that luxury comes with a catch, though. It costs a whopping $16,999.99. You can easily get even a luxury sauna for less than that, and at Costco specifically. But, all of the bells and whistles do set it apart from its competitors somewhat. Unless you opt for the cheapest budget option available, infrared heating systems really can push the price of your outdoor sauna up quickly in comparison to those that are only heated by a stove. Something that's worth keeping in mind with the Loviisa is that you won't be able to use both the Harvia stove and the infrared panels at the same time; they basically provide an alternative heating source instead.