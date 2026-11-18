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Relaxing in a sauna isn't a luxury that has to be reserved for gym trips, vacations, or spa days. With the right gear and enough space in your backyard, you can build your own steam room for a more private experience you can access any time you want to. One of the many unexpected perks of having a Costco membership is that you can get a sauna delivered right to your door — and you have a few to choose from.

Costco sells a lot of different personal saunas, but a fair share of them are designed for indoor use only. That relies on you having enough space to set one up inside, and good enough ventilation to keep it working smoothly. On the other hand, setting one up outside can help to simplify things, while also upgrading your outdoor space at the same time.

Exactly what a luxury sauna entails varies a little. It might be that the structure is built out of premium wood, or it could refer to special features and controls that you might not find in a regular sauna. That doesn't mean they're necessarily filled with strange health or wellness technologies so much as they tend to offer a few extra features or alternative heating systems. For example, it might have special lighting or a full-on sound system to help take your relaxation to the max. Some even allow for light customization options, so you can pick its layout, finish, or whatever else you feel like within reason. Here are five options to get you started.