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Any DIY or professional electrical project is, by nature, serious. This is precisely why showing up with the right set of electrician tools and preventing electrical job mistakes is very much essential. One of those tools is a conduit bender, and as the name suggests, it allows you to bend electrical conduits in a way that conforms perfectly to an electrical layout. It's primary goal is to make shaping conduits (often housed in tubing) physically less taxing, but the markings featured on the tool also make commonly needed bends easier to pull off.

Take the teardrop or rim notch on a bender, which helps you find the center point on the classic three-point saddle bend that allows conduits to clear perpendicular obstacles. More precisely, you can align the center of the saddle with this particular notch to ensure the bend is correct.

Most conduit benders also sport multiplier values that eliminate the need to use bending charts for calculations, and additional markings like a star point. The latter will help you identify a 90-degree angle when making back-to-back bends. You may also find an arrow, a reference part for lining up and marking up a saddle bend, i.e., where the bend will start.